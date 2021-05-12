Listing of Sinopharm vaccine by WHO a win for global inoculation drive

A medical worker shows a box of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Beijing on April 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Noel Celis | AFP

By  Adhere Cavince

The World Health Organization (WHO) has finally granted the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine emergency use approval, paving the way for a more pronounced role by Beijing in vaccinating the world against coronavirus.

In the headlines

