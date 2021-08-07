Linking old rail and SGR to spur growth

Kenya’s rail transport sector is set to witness an unprecedented growth trajectory, thanks to the refurbishment of the metre gauge railway (MGR) and ongoing works to link it with the standard gauge railway (SGR).

The revitalisation of the MGR is expected to play a significant role in sustaining businesses in the counties as well as creating the requisite cargo volumes to leverage the SGR and cement its viability. The exercise has excited the business and agricultural fraternities along these corridors that had to rely on expensive road transport to move their products to markets in the city.

Put simply, the revitalisation will benefit the counties along the railway corridor economically through the provision of faster, reliable and safe transport means for high capacity haulage of freight. It will also reduce carbon emissions, creating a significant positive impact on the environment.

Road accidents

Other benefits are reducing the wear and tear of the road, therefore, cutting maintenance costs, ease congestion and potential road accidents. It also supports the Big Four agenda.

The use of the Nairobi-Nanyuki line, for instance, has eased congestion on the roads and reduced maintenance costs. Travellers have also experienced reduced commuting time, safe, reliable and affordable services. One of the immediate impacts of the project has been an increase in the running speeds of the trains from 20kph to 50kph.

In the longer term, the branch could be extended northeast from Nanyuki to link up with the planned Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport corridor at Isiolo, with a further connection running west to Nyahururu.

The Gilgil-Nyahururu branch, connecting with the main line through the Rift Valley, is one of several metre-gauge branches lined up for rehabilitation. This is part of a plan to improve the transport of bulk freight and revitalise rural areas. Other routes include Voi-Taveta, Eldoret-Kitale and Kisumu-Butere.

Job creation

Historically, the rail transport sector line plays a great role in the growth of our nation. This occurs during the construction and operation phases, mainly through job creation.

Currently, thousands of Kenyans are engaged in the rail transport sector, and business activity has also increased. There are also large quantities of locally available resources used on the project.

Local inputs such as steel, cement, sand and aggregates, fuel and lubricants, explosives, electricity generation and electricity transmission pylons and cables, roofing materials, glass, and services like vehicle hire, insurance, supply of labour, hotel business, healthcare, catering and entertainment, among others, are being utilised on the projects.

This way, the sector accords locals with a new business window. The revival of railway transport will have a huge multiplier effect on the economy by moving goods and people.