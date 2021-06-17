Linda Boni, border wall, Lapsset ‘marriage’ works

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off vehicles donated by the US for the war on terror in 2020.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Selina Chiteri

What you need to know:

  • The counterterrorism effort under the Operation Linda Boni has significantly pushed back and flushed out the terrorists.
  • Previously, counties that covered a section of the forest were on the receiving end of Al-Shabaab attacks with Lamu and Garissa turning into war zones.

The expansive Boni Forest stretches over 1,339 square metres from Lamu to Garissa and Somalia. From the Kenyan side, it is a gateway into Somalia, which it borders to the south. A remarkably dense and a marked biodiversity hotspot because of the richness of plant species, itd is home to wild animals that range from elephants, buffaloes, bush-pigs, bush-buck and caracal. 

