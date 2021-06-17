Linda Boni, border wall, Lapsset ‘marriage’ works

The expansive Boni Forest stretches over 1,339 square metres from Lamu to Garissa and Somalia. From the Kenyan side, it is a gateway into Somalia, which it borders to the south. A remarkably dense and a marked biodiversity hotspot because of the richness of plant species, itd is home to wild animals that range from elephants, buffaloes, bush-pigs, bush-buck and caracal.

A day in such a forest would be a great adventure. But such serenity is non-existent in Boni due to the presence of the Al-Shabaab, who have penetrated it from Somalia and made it an entry point, hideout and terrorist training ground. A day in such an environment would be marked by fear and horror.

However, Police Constable Norman Kiunga spent not one day but more than two weeks. It was 17 days of uncertainty and constant danger with two gunshot wounds — on his arm and thigh. In excruciating pain and surviving on wild fruits, guided by his instinct and armed with his Negev Israeli rifle, Kiunga came out alive, albeit emaciated but healthy.

A narration of his solo experience in the forest evokes the bravery and resilience of Kenya’s security agents as they fight the Al-Shabaab invasion of the forest in a security operation that began in 2015.

The counterterrorism effort under the Operation Linda Boni has significantly pushed back and flushed out the terrorists. It’s a collaborative effort between a multi-agency security team of Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Intelligence Service and local communities.

Forestalling attacks

Besides an increased deployment of special forces, more police stations have been constructed in the area of Lamu, enabling a bigger police presence. Previously, counties that covered a section of the forest were on the receiving end of Al-Shabaab attacks with Lamu and Garissa turning into war zones.

Linda Boni has proven critical in forestalling attacks in major towns and cities throughout the country. The operation has been running hand in hand with the construction of a 700-kilometre border wall that is aimed at stopping the Somalia-based terrorists from crossing the border at will.

Other strategic security efforts include improved infrastructure focusing on road and communication. Under the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) corridor project, the 196km Lamu-Garissa motorway will have link roads, with a 25 km one cutting through the forest, dealing a blow to the IED problem and opening up the area for investors to utilise the brand new Lamu Port.

The intensified security effort, coupled with the courage and resilience of the security forces, is bearing fruit as the area has seen a reduction in attacks, some facilitated by sympathisers of Al Shabaab cells. Schools are now reopening, after seven years.

This is a relentless war that our strong-willed security agents, such as Kiunga, are ready to face to protect our borders from the Al Shabaab terrorists.