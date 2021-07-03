Like Trump’s populist fudge, Hustler Nation is a struggle without a cause

Kenya’s Deputy President has created the Hustler Nation and it is actually gathering momentum, just like President Trumpmentum during the lead-up to the 2018 general election in the US. This has come in full gear with a party, UDA, and an economic model dubbed Hustlernomics. His critics think he is wrong, but I believe “wrong” is not the best way to judge this movement.

Since perception is reality, his followers believe he is the answer to the national cry for economic liberation, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. But just as Trump’s nationalism, a separatist movement that tried to advocate for native nationalism (white Americans) rather than American nationalism was divisive, Ruto’s Hustler philosophy is against Kenyan nationalism as it pits the so-called hustlers (labourers) against the owners of capital (branded as dynasties).

In fact, just like the misnomer that the hustlers are more Kenyan than other Kenyans, in the US, Trump falsely positioned white Americans as more native than the real Native Americans – the Red Indias.

It would be interesting for Kenyans to reflect on whether the Hustler Nation is for or against nationalism, and draw lessons from Americans, who made Trump a one-term president who left a mark on American history that many wouldn’t want to be associated with.

First, the narrative runs counter to national aspirations? National aspirations comprise national unity, national freedom, distinctiveness, individuality and originality – or peculiarity.

However, the Hustler Nation narrative does not strive to unite the country as it originates in the context of a class struggle between the hustlers and dynasties. It holds that time has come for those who are not part of dynasties to rule, meaning it is a separatist movement within the same nation and hence it should be abhorred.

Young Turks of the 90s

Moreover, what is at stake is separating the mutual benefits that exist in all economies, that is, the relationship between the owners of capital and the labourers. To cast all owners of capital as the cause of the labourrer’s problems is not nationalism.

Kenya is a sovereign state that is separate and distinct from other nations. As such, it would be unnecessary to create the Hustler Nation debate as a way of distinguishing Kenya from any other state.

Second, the Hustler Nation narrative is a conspiracy by the political elite, who are themselves not true hustlers, but are just using the real hustlers as a stepping stone for their political ambitions.

They remind us of the Young Turks discourse, which was used against President Moi in the early 90s. Some of those who told us it was time for leadership to be taken up by the Young Turks are still in government.

Kenya has always had hustlers and dynasties but we remain one people and no one should divide us based on class, race, religion, education or any other basis.

Third, the Hustler narrative arose from a political falling-out between the Deputy President and his boss.

Had the President kept his word on supporting his deputy’s candidature, there would have been no Hustler Nation. This is a selfish narrative that is being used to seek the sympathy of real hustlers by the political class. In fact, the founder of this narrative has dined and wined with the dynasties for longer than even former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has also been branded as part of the dynasty. The DP was in Moi’s inner circle. Moi actually made him at a time Raila was in the cold. The DP was also in Kibaki’s government and is now the second-in-command in Uhuru’s government.

Base of the pyramid

Fourth, though the founder of the Hustler Nation is trying to position it as an economic model, Hustlernomics is not based on any sound economic foundation. It is assumed to have been copied from Joe Biden’s bottom-up economy, which cannot work in Kenya given that the larger portion of our economy comprises the informal sector.

Hustler Nation is a political narrative taking advantage of Kenyans in the base of the pyramid who might be deluded its proponents are real savours.

Fifth, like other class struggles, it’s a struggle without a cause. Trump’s campaign in the US was based on the philosophy that whites were born superior to blacks, as was the case in apartheid South Africa.

In South Africa, the institutionalised system of segregation called for liberation. In Kenya, however, there is no visible institution or philosophy that segregates Kenyans into classes, hence there is no need to create Hustler or any nation against any other nation.

In that regard, my fear is that such movements can lead to resurgence of ethnic mobilisation. This kind of thinking needs to be abhorred and stopped at all costs before it becomes too divisive for our beloved country Kenya.