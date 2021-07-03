Like Trump’s populist fudge, Hustler Nation is a struggle without a cause

Deputy President William Ruto

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Fred Ogola

Academic Director - MBA programmes and Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness

Strathmore University Business 

What you need to know:

  • The Hustler Nation narrative does not strive to unite the country as it originates in the context of a class struggle between the hustlers and dynasties.
  • The Hustler Nation narrative is a conspiracy by the political elite, who are themselves not true hustlers, but are just using the real hustlers as a stepping stone for their political ambitions.  

Kenya’s Deputy President has created the Hustler Nation and it is actually gathering momentum, just like President Trumpmentum during the lead-up to the 2018 general election in the US. This has come in full gear with a party, UDA, and an economic model dubbed Hustlernomics. His critics think he is wrong, but I believe “wrong” is not the best way to judge this movement.

