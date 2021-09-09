Like rudderless Arsenal, CBC is going nowhere

The competency-based curriculum is the new lingua franca in our education circles. Anyone with grave doubts about it is of course an enemy and whosoever claps to it, and generally gets excited when it is mentioned, gets a smile and a pat on the back from the Ministry of Education.

All those teachers going for interviews must acquaint themselves with this pampered idea and praise it to the highest heavens.

It’s now official that the moment you give birth, you are back in school and shall do homework as long as the child is alive. Woe betide thee if you are crazy enough to get another child, because you start school all over again. On that score, the new curriculum has really won.

Parents are no longer disinterested spectators who leave all the work to the teachers but are now part of the thankless work; they must supervise their young ones. This means that they know well enough the strengths and weaknesses of their children and shall not be able to point accusatory fingers at teachers for being solely responsible for the poor performance of their children.

The first time the CBC showed its face to the disinterested public is when some Grade Three children all over the country were seen cleaning the roads and market places within their localities. It was an examination. The next time they were making scarecrows for their little school farms; some of which are located smack in the middle of the city.

Grumbling parents

Those were the visible sides of the new curriculum but the other silent ones are going on in schools; only the parents and guardians know about them.

Many are those that have been taken to the fire stations close to where they live and had some fully dressed firemen demonstrating to them how to fight a fire and evidence photos of the children taken by their parents to prove that they were there.

Others have bought steel wool and bar soaps to wash utensils in school; thousands of seeds have been bought by grumbling parents for the children to plant in school; parents have given their children money and stood aside watching them bargain to buy something for themselves while their parents take videos of them in action; they then send them to school as evidence that their children did that.

These are just but a few of the goings-on behind the scenes, yet we are only talking of private schools and children in town whose parents can squeeze themselves to afford these gimmicks.

Things that were once accomplished with a single school trip are now done by thousands of parents with too much fanfare. The public school theatre is even more horrifying.