Lift the overnight curfew

Police brutality

A police officer whips a truck driver who had allegedly violated the curfew in Nakuru town on March 27, 2020.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  NICHOLAS OCHIENG ODUOR

Since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country, we’ve nursed an ailing economy. Many people have lost jobs and companies incurred huge losses or closed down. Parents have to grapple with increased school fee payment as every year has four terms. Prices of basic commodities have skyrocketed.

