Lift the ban on GMO to ensure food security

Food security has been a key plank of the “Big Four Agenda”. But the progress has been slow. A new report, “Kenya Food Security Outlook Update, February to September 2022”, shows the country “sleeps and wakes in an empty stomach”.

The problem is exacerbated by late onset, poor temporal distribution and cumulatively below-average rainy season; the impacts of poor agricultural and livestock productivity; resource-based conflict; cattle disease and mortality; and Covid-19.

About 3.1 million Kenyans in pastoral and marginal agricultural areas are food-insecure, up 48 per cent since August last year. And the number could increase: The Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG) reported in February that the maize harvest in those areas is just 45-50 per cent of the five-year national production average.

The issue of maize supply and demand is extremely aggravating. Seventy-one per cent of Kenyans consume maize annually, averaging 100 kg per person—which is 35 million bags or four million tonnes—but we only produce 2. 8 million tonnes.

According to a 2015 analysis, assuming a constant per capita rate and steady output growth, consumption in three decades would be 8. 6 million tonnes. But with rising demand from the region, where alternative substitutes have traditionally been the main diet, the supply will be exhausted, putting more pressure on consumer costs.

The expansion of the Emergency Hunger Safety Net Programme is a critical step towards averting the crisis. Distribution of certified seeds and fertiliser subsidies are two more recent initiatives. But even if these result in a 100 per cent production increase, we wouldn’t meet demand beyond next year or witness a major decline in consumer prices.

Heavily stigmatised

Kenya has been cautious about GMOs since 2012. GM plants are heavily stigmatised and their products extremely regulated. But this is misplaced as the “organic is best” notion stifles technological adoption and diffusion in law and practice.

We must now accept GMOs. First, it’s nearly half the price of “organic-all-natural” food—up to 30 per cent less expensive than non-GM maize, FAO and Kenya Cereal Millers Association report. Secondly, contrary to conspiracy theories, a 2007 EU report says they are as safe as or safer than conventional crops for human consumption. They are grown on 148 million acres in over eight countries.

Finally, GMOs allow for agricultural innovation and increased choice and flexibility in crop and cropping systems: A 2014 meta analysis funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development shows when GM maize is modified, pesticide proliferation falls 40 per cent.

It’s a depressing and morbid realisation that the country is starving and that the only way to save it is to engineer its resources to be bigger and better.



