Lifestyle audit key in graft war 

Africa lags behind in economic development because of corruption and bad policies. Graft has infiltrated all sectors of national economies with devastating effects on our criminal justice systems, politics and governance. This has affected their efficiency and effectiveness in delivery of public services.

Corruption weakens the rule of law and trust in government. Countries should explore innovative approaches to curb graft. Lifestyle audit is one of the strategies that can fix the accountability problem.

An audit is a process of inquiry aimed at ascertaining whether or not the lifestyle of an individual is commensurate with his or her legitimate sources of income.

No country has enacted legislation dedicated towards lifestyle audits of public officials. What we do in Kenya is just a limited aspect of audits, such as asset disclosure.

Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA), the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), and the Bribery Act, have not fully addressed the issue of lifestyle audits.

Politicians often spend way above their known legitimate sources of income, a true indicator of corruption, but in the absence of any dedicated legal framework, we can do nothing about it. Our agencies should focus on the wealth of the custodians of public resources.

The goal of lifestyle audits is to have any unexplained assets that are disproportionate to the known legitimate sources of income of public officials forfeited to the state. This will take away the motivation for corrupt conduct and any affinity to steal public resources.

Lifestyle audits could also unearth adverse information against a suspect, which could be used as evidence in a graft case. Prosecuting civil matters emanating from lifestyle audits is cheaper and faster, because cases are based on the ‘balance of probabilities’ , unlike ‘innocent until proven guilty’ in criminal matters.

Before employment, any potential public or state officer needs to be thoroughly vetted. Vetting, which is the process of assessing individual integrity to determine one’s suitability for employment or election, should also apply to politicians before clearance from the electoral commission.