License private sector to procure, dispense other Covid-19 vaccines

In its second year in Kenya, Covid-19 is turning into ‘Cover-up-21’, literally speaking. Forget about the havoc the pandemic has caused; it is no longer about you and me but the power barons in the corridors of power who play poker with Kenyans’ lives.

At first, Kenyans doubted the veracity of the statistics on testing and positivity rates, even terming it an avenue to attract global funding. Indeed, the country has so far received over Sh214 billion for Covid-19 mitigation.

The controversy between governors and the Ministry of Health is unfortunate. The health sector is devolved but, the coronavirus being a national emergency, it’s understandable that the ministry may want to get involved in its management. But then, what is really its interest in the vaccines, with its persistent micromanagement?

This pandemic is the best avenue to showcase intergovernmental relations as envisaged in the Constitution. Counties may not have the capacity to directly import the vaccines but, once the jabs land, there should be a mechanism to take them to the grassroots.

Vaccinating humanity

And the governors should be involved. It is they who feel the weight of what their people go through as the virus effects rages. They need to vaccinate the people very fast. What is that hard red tape that prevents the urgency of vaccinating humanity?

For most developing countries, getting access to vaccines is an uphill task. But Kenya can narrow the gap between its requirements and demands. First, the government should develop a comprehensive framework for engaging with the private sector, which contributes significantly to healthcare provision. It is common for routine vaccination to be done at private facilities on behalf of, and with support from, the government. For example, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine rollout is being done at public and private facilities. So should the Covid-19 one.

Kenya accesses Covid-19 vaccines exclusively through the Covax facility — yet supply to this initiative is dogged by vaccine nationalism and hoarding, supposedly by Afya House cartels. The private sector has the capacity to access other vaccines, albeit in relatively smaller quantities. But the government would have to negotiate with them based on clearly defined roles and expectations.

Secondly, it must strengthen its ability to conduct reviews of the available vaccines. This would reduce the turnaround time for approval and registration. Countries such as ours rely on the World Health Organization (WHO) for approvals. But there are several vaccines widely in use elsewhere in the world — such as Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Sinovac — that have not yet received emergency use authorisation by the WHO.

The government ought to strengthen the capability of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, which is responsible for approvals. It must be able to conduct its own reviews and expand the pool of vaccines available for purchase. This would mean that it would not have to wait for WHO or other regulators, such as the European Medicines Agency, to approve vaccines before administering them.

Vaccine hesitancy, specifically against the Covid-19 vaccines, is spreading in Africa. Fears and suspicion about Covid-19 vaccines have not been helped by reports linking the AstraZeneca jab to development of blood clots. AstraZeneca is the only one in Kenya.

Vaccine hesitancy

Thirdly, the government recognised the danger of vaccine hesitancy before it rolled out the national inoculation plan. Immunisation was to start before the vaccines arrived but did not. The scepticism was clear in the slow uptake by the initial priority groups.

To counter that, let it be alive to areas where there is vaccine enthusiasm — such as Nairobi — and harness this in preparation for when more vaccines are available. But that may not entirely be due to vaccine hesitancy; it can be explained by human behaviour.

The Covid-19 vaccine is a novel innovation that targets everyone, and for a relatively new virus. The government should bear in mind the Diffusion of Innovation Theory (DOI), which places people on a spectrum — ranging from those open to innovation and those who are more conservative, bound by tradition, and sceptical of change.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has his job cut out for him and micromanaging the vaccination programme is the least of his tasks.