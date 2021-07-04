License private sector to procure, dispense other Covid-19 vaccines

Covid-19

A medical health worker injects the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as they visit door-to-door to deliver the vaccines to people who live far from health facilities in Siaya, on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP

By  Al -Hajj Amin

Lecturer in Diplomacy and Foreign policy

The East African University

In its second year in Kenya, Covid-19 is turning into ‘Cover-up-21’, literally speaking. Forget about the havoc the pandemic has caused; it is no longer about you and me but the power barons in the corridors of power who play poker with Kenyans’ lives.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.