Liberia poll gave Africa hope

The name Liberia comes from ‘liberty’. It was created to accommodate slaves, mostly Africans, set free when slavery was abolished in America and Europe.

Liberia has a bad history of bloody coups, assassinations and civil war.

But maybe the most memorable event is when, in 1980, Sergeant Samuel Doe, then 27 and very proudly wearing an Afro hairstyle, stormed the presidential palace in Monrovia, disembowelled President William Tolbert and took over the presidency.

Though using the US dollar as its currency, the reign of terror perpetuated by Doe and later Prince Johnson, who executed him, dimmed the liberty state’s dream of becoming a beacon of democracy in Africa. Not until President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (2006-2018), the first woman so elected in Africa.

The peace in Liberia after the November 14 election, in which the incumbent ex-football star George Weah conceded, is a big vote for democracy. And in a continent where presidential elections are almost always contested, President Weah congratulated the victor, Johnson-Sirleaf’s VP Joseph Boakai.

West Africa, the region in which Liberia is situated, is now the epicentre of coups. Democratically elected presidents have been ousted in Gabon, Mali, Niger and Bourkina Faso. The military is again calling the shots as it used to in Nigeria and the wider region in the 1970s and ’80s.

Africa should savour this unprecedented move. Weah has proved that democracy can be salvaged. President-elect Boakai now has a headstart to ensure Liberia develops and the youth will be proud of their democratic feats and secure a bright future.

President Boakai needed the endorsement to lift the more than a fifth of the population who live below the poverty line to a lifestyle that will prove their encompassing of democracy was not in vain. African countries where democracy has been ‘tested’, like Kenya, should take a leaf from Liberia.

Weah gave Africa hope of democratic elections where losers graciously conceding is normal.



