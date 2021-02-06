Leveraging the power of digital economy to achieve Kenya Vision 2030

The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst global crisis since the Second World War, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

People's way of life changed greatly. Traditional industries struggled, and new business models such as teleworking, e-learning, e-commerce and telemedicine gained momentum.

The fight against the pandemic and economic recovery have been every country’s top priority. Kenya set an example for Africa in the fight against Covid-19 and economic recovery.

It is the first country in the continent to deploy technology for faster airport clearance besides being one of the first African countries to adopt and implement policies to contain the virus.

Crises often stimulate change. They bring new momentum for economic growth. These new business models and practices have accelerated digital transformation in ‘Silicon Savannah’ among traditional industries.

During the pandemic, many countries have revised their digital economy strategies and increased investments. Data from several countries, including China, South Korea, and Thailand, confirm that digital technology has accelerated economic recovery.

Kenya is also on the road to digital transformation. In 2017, the third medium-term plan for Kenya Vision 2030 regarded ICT as a fast-growing industry. Two years later, President Uhuru Kenyatta released the Digital Economy Blueprint at the 2019 Transform Africa Summit, making Kenya the first country in Africa to do so.

He hailed ICT as a key factor in the political, economic, and social development of Kenya that would accelerate the realisation of Vision 2030. Kenya has established a working group on the digital economy and actualised several achievements.

Towards the end of 2020, the government released the draft Digital Economy Strategy, which clarified the strategic direction Kenya's digital economy development would take.

Online work, online education, and e-commerce have expanded thereby mitigating the economic and social impacts of the pandemic and laying a strong foundation for the future.

In a recent TNTP Public Hearings Presentation, National Treasury statistics showed that Kenya's overall economic growth rate was predicted to be 0.6 per cent for 2020. The ICT industry growth was 8.8 per cent, the second fastest growing industry. It is gratifying that Huawei is a contributor to this.

The construction of digital infrastructure is a top priority when developing the digital economy and ecosystem. The company has worked with the telecommunication companies, and helped with the growth in mobile network coverage.

Thanks to the efforts of multiple stakeholders, this coverage has now reached 96 per cent of the nation’s population, with the figure projected to increase in the coming years. With this proliferation came a growth in mobile money transfer, which currently serves over half of Kenya’s population and is a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

The company has also worked with the Ministry of ICT to build the National Optical Fiber Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI), providing links to local government offices across the 47 counties nationwide.

The government, in partnership with Huawei, has made tremendous progress in digitisation efforts.

With regards to cyber security, it has always held both cyber security and privacy protection to be of paramount importance. We have implemented and maintained a comprehensive end-to-end cyber security assurance system. For decades, we have maintained a solid track record in security in Kenya and across the globe.

We are referencing industry best practices to build a system that is sustainable, reliable, and compliant with applicable laws and international telecom standards.

This system covers everything from policies, organisational structures, processes, and management to technologies and standard practice to meet our customers' demands.

Since the pandemic began in Kenya, Huawei has donated videoconferencing equipment and thermal imaging thermometers to the Ministry of Health to co-ordinate the pandemic response, and share experiences with international partners in China and beyond.

Umoja ni nguvu; umoja ni maendeleo; umoja katika kazi ni mafanikio, na kwa haya yote, talanta pia ni muhimu. Huawei is aware that talent plays a crucial role in national development.

From the beginning of the pandemic, we have provided training to more than 5,000 people through online learning. Through the "Learn ON" project, Huawei collaborated with more than 30 universities to support over 2,000 students in distance learning receiving recognition from lecturers, university students, and UNESCO.

It also worked with the Ministry of ICT to provide more extensive online training on Cloud and AI for students in the Presidential Digital Talent Programme and provide online training to about 800 civil servants.

Our UniTech Talk series lectures are bringing the latest technology insights and trends to students from over 40 Kenyan universities. In addition, we sponsored the "Fursa vs Virus Challenge" nationwide innovation competition.

While we are still fighting the pandemic. Huawei will continue to focus on the Digital Economy Blueprint proposed by President Kenyatta to help achieve Kenya's Vision 2030.

First, we will continue to work with governments and telecommunication companies to build more advanced infrastructure to bridge the digital gap. Huawei will work with the Ministry of ICT on the construction of the Konza Technopolis data center aimed at further digitising Kenya's government operations.

We will focus on growing digital business in the tourism, health, education, finance, and energy sectors. We will collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism and Safaricom on a digital tourism project to attract more tourists to accelerate the recovery of Kenya's tourism sector.

We will also work with the Ministries of ICT, Health, and Education on a series of projects to help connect hospitals and schools to high-speed internet.

We will use Huawei public cloud services to help small and medium-sized enterprises with digital innovation and also work with telecommunications companies and universities to build innovation labs.

As the digital economy becomes more important, so does enhancing digital skills and values. In 2021, Huawei will continue to cooperate with universities to provide ICT Academy training and provide more professionals with practical opportunities through our Eastern Africa training centre.

In conjunction with partners such as the Ministries of ICT and Education, we will continue to provide ICT training resources for the Presidential Digital Talent Program, the Ajira Program, and civil servants training.

The Huawei DigiTruck will also be dispatched to more counties to train young people on basic IT skills.

As a part of Kenya, Huawei will continue to participate in its development. I am convinced that Kenya ni mimi, Kenya ni wewe, Kenya ni sisi sote. Together, we can all contribute to the realization of Kenya Vision 2030.