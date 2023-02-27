Leverage strategic partnerships for our digital growth

As the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, the flagship mobile industry and technology event, is held in Barcelona this week, I look forward to engaging and learning from fellow leaders in the industry on network development, 5G, digital inclusion, regulation, FinTech and data economy, among others.

I am particularly curious to see the wide range of technologies, trends and innovations in mobile technology and also network with peers in the industry and gain insights into the future through the products and solutions that will be showcased.

This is important, given the global interest in the use of technology to power growth and development. The power of connectivity in aiding societies to thrive and economic growth cannot be overemphasised.

Progress has been made in growing Africa’s network connectivity. But besides infrastructure, the other major challenges impeding digital inclusion in the continent is the high cost of devices and the lack of funding to ensure availability and ease of access.

Digital connectivity investments

So how do we sustain digital connectivity investments in Sub-Saharan Africa? I would like to first point out the critical role governments play in creating an enabling environment for infrastructure development that supports digital inclusion programmes. This can be through interventions such as in policy; tax incentives for investment in fibre-optic cables and data centres; and smartphone manufacturing incentives.

These investments require a collaborative approach with all stakeholders both in the private and public sectors. Already, Mobile Network Operators are projected to invest some $35.5 billion (Sh4.5 trillion) by 2025 in a bid to reach universal coverage and improve service delivery.

Collaborations with global technology organisations are also vital in sustaining digital connectivity investments to address some of the challenges, such as access to affordable devices, technical expertise exchange, and improving digital literacy and skills training and infrastructure to enhance connectivity in underserved areas.

Partnerships with such companies are a growth lever for African tech firms. It will enable them to have a greater impact on the technology ecosystem, hence compete on a global level and enjoy the economies of scale that come with it.

Digital talent pool

Creating a digital talent pool will give us an opportunity to increase skills capacity within several key areas, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, IoT, Big Data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, fintech, robotic process automation and software engineering.

I look forward to opportunities to formulate strategies with policymakers, civil society organisations and academia on digital connectivity and its impact on society. There is also a huge potential for the private sector to work with governments in promoting transparency, accountability, digital training for marginalised communities and closing the digital gender divide. Together, we can create a more equitable and connected Africa.