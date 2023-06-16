Leverage sports and creative sector to address youth unemployment

Recently when President William Ruto was rewarding record-breaking athletes Faith Kipyegon and Ferdinand Omanyala for their sterling performance, the two sporting stars hailed the government for recognising the role our sportsmen and women play in marketing Kenya on the world stage.

As Faith received Sh5 million and a Sh6 million house in Nairobi with Omanyala taking home Sh2 million, both athletes urged the government to give the young people of this country better sporting facilities across the country to promote talent development as an avenue for new job opportunities for youth.

The Kenya Kwanza government has come into power when unemployment in the country stands at over seven per cent, according to experts.

The rate of joblessness is almost 40 per cent of youth, which means an estimated 5.2 million young adults are actively looking for work.

This means that for many past administrations, youth unemployment has been a hit-and-miss affair yet our young people are the very axis on which the destiny of this country will turn.

Will the new administration manage to strike a mighty blow to youth unemployment this time round?

Youth, Sports and the Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has his work cut out for him. Having been in the same ministry a decade ago, many are confident that the former Budalang’i MP has the ability to centre and amplify youth voices and perspectives as the ‘Hustler’ government rolls up its sleeves to transform Kenya.

As CS Namwamba organises his priority list, he may have to focus more on the sports and creative economies as safe avenues that can, in a short period, generate thousands of job opportunities for our youth.

The sports economy encompasses all economic activities that require sports as an input; that is, all goods and services which are related to sporting activity.

These include public sports venues, sports clubs, sporting events and sports equipment sales.

On the other hand, the creative economy encompasses visual and performing arts, crafts, cultural festivals, paintings, sculptures, photography, publishing, music, books, dance, film, television, radio, newspapers & magazines, design, fashion, video games, digital animation, architecture, and advertising, among others.

Multiplier effects

Studies from other countries reveal how significant the sports sector can be. A 2012 report by the European Union found that as of 2005, value added by the sports sector was up to Sh21 trillion and the direct effects of sport, combined with its multiplier effects, added up to Sh36 trillion in the EU countries.

In the UK, in 2010 the sports sector generated Sh2.7 trillion for the economy while in the US as of 2013, the sports industry as a whole is estimated to have generated Sh1.4 trillion a year. These figures could have gone up.

In the realm of the creative, Nigeria’s film industry contributes at least 1.42 per cent (or $7.2 billion) to the country’s GDP, employing more than 300,000 people directly and one million others indirectly, whereas South Africa’s creative industry accounts for 3.6 per cent of the country’s employment.

These comparative figures from countries with stronger economies than ours confirm that sports and the creative sector are where to invest because they are key drivers of economic success.

Globally, the connection between sports, creativity and wealth, innovation, and competitiveness of nations has been witnessed. The two sectors are therefore regarded as the most promising, with high potential to contribute to local and regional wealth and job creation for young people. Thus, the establishment of creative industry firms coupled with a robust sporting culture is an important indicator of the competitiveness of a nation.

Kenya remains a sports powerhouse, excelling in athletics and even rugby. But why isn’t the sports sector a more important player in the country? Research has shown that investment in sports in developing countries is much less than in developed countries as it is usually not a top priority in the national budget.

This leads to a decrease in the potential for athletes to build their talent and the ability of the sector to grow. The end result is a ‘muscle drain’ where athletes from developing countries like Kenya supply industrialised countries’ markets with talent.

The Sports and the Arts ministry, therefore, need to redefine this paradigm by earmarking the opportunities in the sports and creative sector, removing obstacles to mobility for young people in this sector and lobbying for the establishment of enabling policy frameworks to help the two sectors to thrive in Kenya.

The time has come for a Marshall Plan to place sports and creative sectors at the centre of our nation’s prosperity by turning them into big revenue generators. The best way to start is by heeding Faith Kipyegon and Ferdinand Omanyala’s call for improved sports facilities across the country to nurture and develop youthful talent.