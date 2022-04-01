Let’s promote politics of maturity

Mahatma Gandhi described politics without principle as one of the seven deadly sins. Others are wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, and worship without sacrifice.

While all these sins undermine human dignity and social wellbeing, it is politics without principle that poses the greatest threat to society. Gandhi said that without principle, there is no truth. And that politics without truth leads to chaos and violence. In short, leaders who lack principle destroy their nations.

Democracy is about the choices we make as leaders and the electorate. We are ultimately responsible for shaping electoral and other political outcomes through our collective behavior. As citizens, we cannot blame our politicians when we make the wrong choices.

Embracing politics of maturity entails changing our political culture and behaviour to promote constructive dialogue and become a society that values a mature and sober approach to issues. For when we say a person is mature we mean he or she is able to handle issues and cope with challenges in a calm and dignified manner.

National values

Unfortunately, this is a trait lacking in many of our leaders and sadly also in the majority of voters. We need to build mature democratic institutions, including political parties that promote the national values of governance espoused in Article 10 of our Constitution.

Mature politics espouses tolerance and transcending ethnic, political, social and cultural differences and accepting that we can agree to differ but remain one family, community and nation. This also requires putting the country above personal interests.

As the primary vehicles for political mobilisation, political parties must be at the forefront of championing a culture of consensus building and ensuring national interests prevail. Mature democratic institutions, including strong political parties anchored on issues as opposed to parochial interests, serve to guarantee the stability and economic development of a country.

As the country prepares for the General Elections in August, there is no better time to inculcate a mature and sober approach to the political issues of the day. The politics of insults, abuse, violence, hate and profiling have no place in the Kenya of today.