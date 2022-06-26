Let youth take up active roles in elections

The 2019 census indicated that majority of the Kenyan population comprises young people. It is, however, different in the IEBC report on the 2022 voters register, which shows that the youth are a minority compared to the elderly. The sad reality herein is that many young people didn’t register as voters during the recent voter registration drive.

It is a progressivism idea for the youth to arise and demand a share in the electoral system of a nation since it is said the future belongs to them. History is replete with leaders who charted their path to leadership in their youth. The youth are a worthy component to bring about the desired revolution and national development.

Burkina Faso will never forget Thomas Sankara’s role in the country’s transformation and reformation. Yet he became president at 34. The history of Libya cannot be complete without the mention of Muammar Gaddafi, who rose to power at 27. DR Congo’s Patrice Lumumba was politically active in his 20s. The same case with our very own Tom Mboya and Pio Gama Pinto.

Universal suffrage

Apart from seeking elective positions, the primary way in which the youth can participate in leadership and governance is through responsibly exercising the right to universal suffrage.

Barack Obama urges steadfastness and shunning of pessimism in the youth’s quest for change. In a 2016 speech, the former US president urged them to reject the notion that there are forces that are uncontrolled, saying many problems are man-made and can be solved.

Kenya is, ideally, a youthful country. Therefore, there is a need for the youth to be effectively mentored in preparation for leadership roles. But that can only happen if the young people answer the clarion call to action by registering as voters in droves and voting in a government that is sensitive and responsive to their plight.



