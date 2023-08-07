Let youth foster self-growth





Youth is associated with dynamism, adaptability and eagerness to embrace new experiences. This is a phase of life where we have the energy and enthusiasm to drive change personally and in society. It is characterised by exploration, learning and growth as we strive to transform setbacks into stepping stones to a better tomorrow.

Our fresh perspectives and innovative thinking often lead to the creation of ideas, technologies and solutions that shape society. Through our active involvement, we become key contributors to progress.

Inherently, most of us recognise that we have incredible God-gifted capabilities. The exceptional among us wholeheartedly believed that they were destined to accomplish something extraordinary. They nurtured a vision of better circumstances.

By embracing a sense of our grander destiny—and the conviction that our potential is constrained solely by our thoughts and limiting beliefs—we will narrow the gap between our current situation and our dream destiny. Self-sabotage often pops up from not believing you deserve the best. Your self-perception influences your reality. One’s perception is paramount to nurturing unwavering self-confidence.

Youth is synonymous with change, progress and the future. It entails facing challenges and creating or recreating spaces for development. Seemingly insurmountable challenges become surmountable when we recognise our capacity to overcome obstacles. Habitually perceive tasks as manageable and they become achievable, even unexpectedly.

While life may bring challenges, optimism can open doors to wonderful opportunities on a personal level and even to those around us. Fostering aspirations or objectives that bring forth our utmost potential. Pursuing ambitious dreams harnesses a sense of mastery. So, fellow youth, envision yourself as a leader and your actions will mirror that mindset. Let’s shake off that victim mentality.