Let working party root for 100pc transition to college

The general well-being of any nation is directly proportional to the integrity of its education system and how best it is able to provide local solutions while remaining internationally competitive.

The basic task for the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, which is tasked with evaluating the country’s education system, therefore, is to look at the education value chain in totality—from basic to university education, how every level feeds to the other and compatibility of the end product to the labour and market needs. This is the least we can expect from the huge budget investment in the education sector yearly.

President William Ruto’s choice of the members of the team, who cut across all sectors of education, is an indicator of his commitment for a truly new dispensation in the sector. More poignant is his decision to collapse the state departments in the Education ministry to three from the previous four, some of whose roles were overlapping and unnecessary.

But it is the low transition of students from secondary schools to institutions of higher learning that is the worst failure of our education system so far. Whereas free primary education is hugely successful and 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools commendable, only a small percentage advance to a tertiary institution, leaving hundreds of thousands of youth to rot away in illicit liquor, drug abuse, early pregnancy and crime.

Unskilled human resource

For example, of the 826,807 students who sat the recent 2021 KCSE examinations, only 145,145 scored C+ and above, hence qualifying to join university. That means 681,662 students scored a mean grade of C to E. Of these, only 126,089 enrolled in TVETs, leaving 555,573 unaccounted for. Going by this trend, in 10 years, we have been generating an army of close to five million unemployed youth. It is very expensive to maintain such a huge unskilled human resource. Besides, it is poor planning for the ministry to spend 85 per cent of its resources on basic education but ignore the tertiary level, which instills the necessary skills to drive Big Four Agenda.

We, therefore, need a policy that makes tertiary education compulsory to ensure all school leavers either join university or any of the 4,450 TVETs and 11 national polytechnics to pursue a diploma, certificate or artisan course. The institutions have the capacity to absorb all Form Four leavers whose education will be fully sponsored by the government through capitation and Helb financing.

Unfortunately, the TVET programme, which was conceptualised by President Ruto when he was the minister for Higher Education many years ago, is hardly understood by students, parents and some ministry officials, resulting in apathy, lack of coordination and poor funding. A Cabinet paper would be necessary to allow learning institutions domiciled in other ministries benefit from capitation and Helb. Today, they are all locked out of the funds.

The Working Party should also recommend a policy on attachments for students in the institutions and streamline policies on paid internships in the national and county governments upon graduation to avoid conflicts and unnecessary overlaps.