Let varsities focus on their strong points

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha recently advised universities to focus on their traditional core areas of strength to guarantee competitive academic programmes.

Prof Magoha gave an example of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), where he spoke at a function, as very strong in science and technology. Giving an example of humanities and arts, he encouraged the institution to strengthen itself along that front rather than copy other universities.

The CS decried the trend in recent years among local universities where most of them had abandoned their strong fields of research and training and expanded into other areas.

The institutions of higher learning have been duplicating programmes offered in other universities instead of strengthening their traditional bases.

Look for collaborations

However, JKUAT seems to have decided to continue being a beacon of technology and innovation. Recently, together with Japan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mr Ryochi Horie, Prof Magoha presided over the official inauguration of JKUAT’s Agriculture Laboratory Building, which was built by Japan through the Japanese International Corporation Agency.

Indeed, our institutions of higher learning must look for collaborations with other world-class universities to make them have top scientists and alumni from there. For instance, the JKUAT initiative has enabled the country to have stakeholders who have become involved in enabling us to have comprehensive completion and renovation of the building, which has been carried out under the Africa-ai-Japan Project.

Indeed, other universities should learn from JKUAT and seek to become strong in their speciality.