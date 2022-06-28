Let us use the ballot to fix graft and bad governance

The saying ``People that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims but accomplices” remains relevant to every Kenyan. With the high and unbearable living standards, draining taxes and ubiquitous theft of public resources and corruption, the answer lies in the ballot box—the August 9 elections.

An Afrobarometer survey released in March shows Kenyans are more concerned about the economy, corruption and unemployment. These are said to be major problems they face and which need to be addressed by the next government. Apparently, the three problems are intersecting and produce spiral and vicious effects to other problems Kenyans face.

One cannot expect good service from offices run by corrupt and unethical individuals. Major governance decisions evolve from the use of state power. Unlike most other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya brags of democratic governance, where people are given opportunities, through voting, to decide whom to entrust with governance.

Democracy

The power of the ballot can never be gainsaid. The constitutional democracy has bestowed power on the people, where all the arms of government derive their authority from. For instance, the Legislature formulates the legal tools for actualising the Executive’s policies. It also appropriates and budgets resources, vets and approves nominees to critical offices and oversights all state institutions.

The voter should diligently and judiciously exercise their power by electing the best and deserving. Should the voter neglect the cardinal duty and right to vote by absconding or electing leaders based on reasons other than personal integrity and competence, they become an accomplice to the resultant mismanagement of resources and bad governance.

According to economists Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, in the book Why Nations Fail, political institutions are key determinants of the type of the economic institutions. Juxtaposition of poor nations and prosperous ones indicates the choice of leaders and the institutions they create as striking commonalities prerequisite for growth and prosperity. Weak corrupt leaders don’t put in place policies and plans for inclusive economic institutions.

Visionary leadership

The oft-cited Singapore’s success story of its rise from poverty and bad governance to prosperity, is attributed to the strong and visionary leadership of the founding father and first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

He built strong institutions, characterised by an open and transparent public service, opening up opportunities for the people. In his last address to the nation, he said: “Get our best and our best into politics. Try and get the government on the cheap and you end up with a cheap government.”

It is an opportune moment to change the country for the better and set it on the right trajectory by putting into office men and women of integrity, competence and ethical standing. Let us fix the governance of Kenya using the power of the ballot.