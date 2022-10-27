Let us use sports and arts as tools against terrorism

Sports and arts are growing exponentially, connecting people, shaping cultures and influencing the way of life as youth look up to budding sporting personalities and performing artists as role models.

They have been used to pass positive values across generations.

It is in this context that the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and UN Security Council Resolution 2419 of 2018 on Youth, Peace and Security underscores the importance of sport and culture in the achievement of development and peace through youth empowerment, education and social inclusion.

National Strategy for Countering Violent Extremism has identified art and culture as a core sphere for countering recruitment into terrorism, and as an enabler for peaceful co-existence, unity, cohesion, patriotism, tolerance and a critical element in curbing security threats.

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre, which executes it, has cascaded the philosophy to County Action Plans (CAPs), which exploit unique cultural contexts against terrorism.

Isiolo is among counties whose CAPs leverage art and culture to prevent and counter violent extremism.

It supports youth to use theatre, music, drawings, fine arts, sports and other artistic skills to develop and disseminate narratives to counter violent extremism. That also makes them engaged and empowered economically to reduce their vulnerability.

Civil society organisations are increasingly using sports and arts to fight crime, including violent extremism, and promote peaceful co-existence among belligerent communities.

They include football tournaments between Pokot and Turkana youth.

Beyond our borders, in Saudi Arabia, art therapy is widely used to reform extremists and terrorists before reintegrating them into society.

In 2020, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism launched a programme on the security of major sporting events and the promotion of sports as a tool against violent extremism. It seeks to use major sporting events, international cooperation, public-private partnerships and sustainable security approaches.

Radicalise and recruit

However, extremist and terrorist groups sometimes use sports and arts to detrimentally radicalise and recruit youth into terrorism and other criminal activities.

That is how former Al-Qaeda mastermind Fazul Mohamed recruited youth during his stay in Siu Island, Lamu County. Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) also penetrated martial arts clubs at the coast and opened others to train youth.

But sports and arts clubs need regulation through registration with sufficient monitoring mechanisms to ensure they only engage in legit business.

With the Ruto administration promising to empower the creative economy, youth should be encouraged to engage in sports and art to reduce their vulnerability to crime, including terrorism.

Youth on social media can also contribute to the war on terror by reporting terrorist content for action.