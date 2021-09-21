Let us use laws, agencies to end perennial toxic politics on land

Burnt house

A woman wails next to her burnt house in Trans Mara West Sub-county, Narok County. The building was torched during land clashes on the Narok and Kisii county border in 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ibrahim Mwathane

What you need to know:

  • We now have a national land policy and a Constitution, which anchors a comprehensive chapter on land that birthed several land laws.
  • Besides direct public inputs, our land policy was informed by the constitutional reviews and the chapter on land in the Constitution by the land policy.

There is an established pattern whereby politicians, aspiring or in office, treat us to loud pre-election land politics. Sadly, some of this drives violence. Yet most is hype and opportunism aimed at attracting votes. 

