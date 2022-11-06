Let us strengthen health systems to improve access to better healthcare

The Covid-19 crisis has taught us that today’s health challenges are increasingly international, multidimensional and complex. Climate change, air quality, urbanisation, mobility, population growth and humanitarian crises are key factors behind global health challenges.

As they play out, with different or comparable impacts in countries, international collaboration is called for.

That was the trigger for the Netherlands to recently publish its first Global Health Strategy, which recognises the importance of strengthening health systems to improve access to primary healthcare. That is an efficient and effective strategy for a more equal and healthier society.

The pandemic revealed how partnerships can lead to innovative solutions. By uniting the competences of government, universities, private sector, NGOs and financial institutions and pooling goals, funds, risks and responsibilities, innovation will bring Universal Health Coverage (UHC) closer.

In the Netherlands, for instance, government-backed artificial intelligence (AI) experts in developing Covid dashboards that helped to predict and prevent outbreaks; a team of at the Delft University of Technology students developed a safe, low-cost and easy-to-manufacture mechanical ventilator; and, at Brainport Eindhoven, SARA Robotics developed a robot that provides companionship in elderly homes during lockdown.

A third of the population does not have access to essential health services. In Kenya, this percentage is close to 50 per cent.

UHC, a stated goal by government, means all ave access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, and without financial hardship. That’s a formidable challenge.

This week, a health sector trade mission from the Netherlands will visit Kenya to seek the collaboration for tackling this challenge: Between both countries and also the private sector in both countries.

There are three central elements to this: Access to high-quality health services, skilled health workers and policymakers who commit to invest in UHC. That will strengthen public and private sector alliances to achieve the SDG health goals.

The mission can build on a longstanding Dutch support to Kenya’s health ambitions. For instance, private collaboration with PharmAccess produced the SafeCare programme—which helps to measure healthcare services against a set of internationally recognised standards, enabling investors, insurers, patients and donors to make informed, data-driven decisions.

The PharmAccess’ Medical Credit Fund lends to health sector SMEs in Sub-Sahara Africa to improve or expand their services. Already, $100 million (Sh11.9 billion) in loans has been committed to 1,800 companies.

Lastly, Philips—widely known in Kenya to deliver highly valued equipment to hospitals through the government and health institutions—is collaborating with the Brainport Eindhoven, a rich source of innovation, to deliver even better equipment. This exemplifies the Dutch Diamond Approach, in which science, private sector, government and civil society work closely for the desired outputs.

The Netherlands is an important partner in multilateral forums, is among the leading supporters to the WHO, UNFPA, GAVI and GFF. It is also bilaterally and multilaterally a strong partner for Kenya in healthcare.

The success story of the Dutch health system is based on universal access to care, solidarity through medical insurance and high-quality healthcare services.

Kenya has laid out ambitious plans to enhance its UHC agenda. Coupled with the conducive environment for innovations, research and digitisation, Kenya is tackling its health challenges. Yet, the large array of challenges calls for a broad approach to strengthening these systems.

There is a need for a mindset shift to see the private sector as a co-investor and thought partner in the public health systems.

Governments should relate to the private sector as to share knowledge and co-create as a means to unlocking innovation, building stronger African health systems and deliver health for all.

Strengthening health systems to improve access to health is a shared goal of Kenya and the Netherlands. We like to live up to this challenge to make a difference together.



