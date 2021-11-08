Let us stop the IVF stereotypes and inhibitions

IVF dates back to the 18th Century. Millions of babies have been born through this technology and advanced reproductive procedures, making it one of the most outstanding milestones of our time, alongside landing on the moon and Mars.

That many parents past their prime are suffering the debilitating effects of child loss or lifetime barrenness can restore their fertility is the hallmark of progress. But the services of the fine fertility specialists don’t come cheap: They start anywhere north of Sh330,000. This is a price that can put a damper on most couples who desire it.

Yet this is the solution for thousands of couples who suffer in silence, buffeted by the yoke of fear and crippled into exclusion by traditions that disrespect those who cannot bear children.

Kenya’s fertility rate is 3.42 births per woman — a decline from a high of 7.46 in 1980. This drop can be attributed to an increase in the proportion of currently married women using contraception, which has risen dramatically over time. There has also been an improvement in child survival, corroborated by increases in child vaccination coverage, ownership and use of mosquito bed nets and in antenatal care coverage, all of which have been shown to reduce child mortality.

Not receiving attention

Programmes such as Linda Mama and Beyond Zero by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta support efforts that propel child health and reduce mortality.

But issues of infertile mothers and fathers are not receiving proportionate attention.

IVF is one of the most successful fertility treatments, whereby the ova and the sperms are fused in a lab for fertilisation. It is to combat infertility, a condition that impairs the ability to give birth to one’s child owing to reasons such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids and thyroid disease in women and low sperm count or low testosterone in men.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) techniques are the methods by which pregnancy is made possible for infertile couples. In IVF, conception is achieved outside the woman’s body.

Yet the process, as empirical and as successful as it is, has not received the full support from the Kenyan society as it should as it is largely expensive for many and a drain to already malnourished wallets. But the relevant agencies are working collaboratively to change it through a legislative framework.

Bring on board more people

World Fertility Day is celebrated on June 4 with the aim of drawing attention to both the difficulties of many people to have biological children as well as to the medical advances that help many women and men to achieve their desire to be mothers and fathers. In line with this year’s theme, “Supporting fertility” , we should bring on board more people — especially the men, who statistically, have kept quiet about infertility challenges.

By breaking the silence that engulfs the process, we hope to reduce the knowledge gap and widen awareness and activations. A public IVF centre is the way to spark this growth, bringing life in our families and communities at large.