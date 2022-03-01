Let’s stop the ‘digital pandemic’

We live in a digital world, where smartphones, tablets, computers and internet connectivity have become part of our lives. When Covid-19 struck in early 2020, leading to closure of schools, many parents bought digital gadgets for their school-going children. That helped their children to continue learning.

Besides, the gadgets have opened a new world of virtual interaction of children with the online community. It is a phenomenon that has now become part of young people’s daily activity. This can’t be ignored because children run risks of cyberbullying—a ‘digital pandemic’.

The Oxford online dictionary defines cyberbullying is the use of electronic communication to bully a person by sending intimidating or threatening messages. In Kenya and other developing countries, it is an emerging issue that is attracting very little attention. This is worrying because technology, just like a free-falling rock, evolves and spreads very fast. Yet, children have a way of adapting to it faster than their parents and teachers do.

Apart from the traditional mistreatment in the physical school environment, children now face harassment via cyberspace. The use of social media, where the rules of engagement are not defined, exposes adolescents to many forms of cyberbullying where demeaning, threatening and sexual messages are often sent to them as text messages, profile updates and images.

Fundamental questions

Based on this, more fundamental questions arise. Do children know what comprises cyberbullying? Where, and to whom, can they report cases of cyberbullying?

Although Kenya has laws governing online harassment, under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act 2018, there is a need for parents and teachers to be sensitised about cyberbullying among children. Thus, children will be empowered with skills to manage emotional damages associated with online mistreatment.

The curriculum should be redesigned to respond to cyberbullying as an emerging form of cruelty against children. Children should also be engaged about responsible use of cyberspace and the consequences of cyberbullying like criminal prosecution and imprisonment.

With children interacting with the outside world via virtual tools, educators and parents should help them to avoid being cyberbullied and also helping the victims.



