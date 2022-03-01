Let’s stop the ‘digital pandemic’

Cyberbullying

Apart from the traditional mistreatment in the physical school environment, children now face harassment via cyberspace.

Photo credit: File

By  John Chumo

Teacher

We live in a digital world, where smartphones, tablets, computers and internet connectivity have become part of our lives. When Covid-19 struck in early 2020, leading to closure of schools, many parents bought digital gadgets for their school-going children. That helped their children to continue learning.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.