Let us see commitments to Africa’s youth through

It is slightly over 15 years since the Assembly of the Heads of States of the African Union adopted the Africa Youth Charter in Banjul, The Gambia. Although it provides a strategic framework for enforcement of meaningful youth involvement in the development agenda, its ideals are yet to be realised by young people in their diversities.

Indeed, Africa’s development agenda must be linked to the health and well-being of its young people. The “United Nations World Population Prospects” has documented an incremental growth in youth aged 15- 24 in Africa since 1952.

It projects that, by 2030, the number will have increased by over 40 per cent in half of African countries. That demonstrated the need for more meaningful engagement of young people who will be the driving force behind the continent’s development agenda.

The sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of Africa’s youth requires a thorough reflection and particular prioritisation by all stakeholders. They are most often overlooked due to a myriad factors — including customs and taboos that impede their access to contraceptives, parental or spousal consent legislations and SRHR services that are inadequate or ill-adapted to cater to their diverse needs.

And they lack information on menstrual hygiene, STIs, contraception and prevention of sexual violence, among others. Yet this is vital to making informed decisions and equipping them with skills they need to fully enjoy their SRHR.

Development agenda

The situation has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has exposed many youth to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), sexual exploitation and closure of clinics and other emergency support services. Adolescent girls and young women have been particularly affected by schools closures and teenage pregnancies have increased as a result of SGBV and lack of information on SRHR education.

Consequently, as the AU dedicates November to celebrating Africa’s youth under the theme “Defining the future today: Youth-led solutions for building the Africa we Want”, let the continent reflect and act on its commitment to young people as highlighted in its Agenda 2063 and the Africa Youth Charter.

Young Africans are not vulnerable ; they are made so when they are not involved, heard, engaged, allowed to lead or able to share their ideas of where they want to see the continent in future and provided with the knowledge and information necessary to make their own choices and to determine their destiny, particularly concerning their SRHR.

Africa is not short of young people who can lead, provide the change we want and support advancement of its development agenda. They continue to demonstrate that they are capable and ready to be entrusted drivers and partners in its development agenda, including on SRHR. Now it is up to the leaders and institutions to give them the trust and space that they have strived for and earned.

Ms Nyanjong is global lead (youth) at International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).