Let us say ‘No’ to the ‘off-pitch’ wife attackers

The glory days that have only just begun are about to be halted for an unfortunate Mason Greenwood, 20. In a shockingly horrifying video released by his long-time girlfriend Harriet Robson, the Manchester United attacker doesn’t seem to forget his role on the pitch. Dates from the video imply these abusive attacks have been going on since 2020. A horrifying interpretation of the saying “charity begins at home”.

Greenwood would not be the first sportsman to be accused of engaging in domestic violence. A very striking (pun unintended) case from the near past is that of Kansas City Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt, who, just like Greenwood, was caught on video abusing a 19-year-old woman. It was only after the video appeared on TMZ that he was placed on an exempt list (inactive players that still get paid). The Cleveland Browns would sign the running back just months after he was released by the Chiefs.

In December 2020, defensive back Xavien Howard allegedly battered his fiancée but got off the hook after the accuser declined to press charges. Questionably. The wife of New York Giants’ Josh Brown, Molly Brown, revealed that he had been physically violent with her in more than 20 instances over a few years. Despite the allegations and his admissions, the Giants, however, showed their allegiance to the suspected abuser by re-signing him to a $4 million (Sh400 million) two-year deal!

Year after year, sportsmen take their passion from the pitch to the bedrooms — but with a dark twist. An ugly pattern spreading like wildfire across the leagues. Why are abusers masqueraded as sportsmen shielded by their teams?

Pay the penalty

The answer is simple. Sport teams will always prioritise talents as the key factor in their decision-making. Their actions prove they do not care about domestic violence. Why care about it anyway, when money has to be made. Profit is the ivory tower for businesses.

But the English Premier League (EPL) seems to think differently, hopefully. In May 2020, clubs in the league came together to support a campaign against domestic abuse by sending supportive messages and making donations to housing associations for domestic violence survivors.

Manchester United has issued a statement their decision to be made after facts have been corroborated. A sentence in the statement stood out for me: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind. ” They had better not.

But the power to curb domestic violence does not only rest with the EPL. Fans are also going to have to take action. As difficult as it might be, teams who cannot meet basic standards of human decency must be boycotted and players who are perpetrators of violations against human rights pay the penalty. In this case, Man Utd vs Mason Greenwood.