Let us say ‘No’ to the ‘off-pitch’ wife attackers

Mason Greenwood

In this file photo taken on January 03, 2022 Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood is substituted during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. 

By  Claire Mom

Sexual and reproductive health rights advocate

What you need to know:

  • Greenwood would not be the first sportsman to be accused of engaging in domestic violence.
  • A very striking case from the near past is that of Kansas City Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt.

The glory days that have only just begun are about to be halted for an unfortunate Mason Greenwood, 20. In a shockingly horrifying video released by his long-time girlfriend Harriet Robson, the Manchester United attacker doesn’t seem to forget his role on the pitch. Dates from the video imply these abusive attacks have been going on since 2020. A horrifying interpretation of the saying “charity begins at home”. 

