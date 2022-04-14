Let us review how we offer our education

Over the years, the equity and affirmative actions we place into the computerised Form One selection are not working. As Dorothy L. Sayers, in her 1947 vacation course seminal paper “Lost Tools of Learning”, argues, the trajectory education was taking is surely taking away the teachers from their core mandate.

Why do Form One school selection before KCPE examination results are released yet 40 per cent of the admissions end up problematic due to computer error, poor data management and illogical permutations? How do we keep getting children admitted in day schools 500 kilometres from their homes? How are boys admitted to girls schools? Why not change the system?

The education authorities cannot promise Kenyans that the sector is moving away from being examination-centred when three things have not changed. One is the placement of children from one level to the next by way of transition. Their raw and aggregate marks are used without looking at the context issues that shape performance in an exam setting.

Overall school performance

Secondly, how we appraise, motivate, support and remunerate teachers. Our pre-occupation with the mean score, the overall school performance in national exams, is the bane of low drive in teacher performance.

Why grade a tier-one national school with a near-universal performance against those that are forced to admit anyone provided they sat KCPE, with poor infrastructure, inadequate teachers, insecurity and other attendant push and pull factors?

Thirdly, the Education ministry has failed to develop a health and wellbeing policy for children in boarding school. There are schools with more than 2,500 learners that have one nurse or nurse assistant with a dilapidated sanatorium since every crook and cranny is being used as boarding space.

The revelation that were are on the verge of increasing the number of subjects, hence assessment areas, for the pioneer CBC Junior Secondary class tells us that our reform agenda is a tiger chasing its own tail.