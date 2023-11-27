Let us rethink food systems, environmental sustainability

The 28th United Nations annual climate conference (COP28) will be held from November 30, 2023 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai.

This year, we expect more heated discussions on decarbonising our economies and, hopefully, stronger commitments to speed up the pace of breaking the world’s addiction to planet-heating fossil fuels.

This year’s record-breaking temperatures are contributing to a dizzying list — that needs to be frequently updated — of climate change-related disasters. Their frequency and increasing intensity undermine development goals.

And while these calamities affect almost everyone, they disproportionately impact the Global South, East Africa included.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently said: “Climate change is here. It is terrifying…. The era of global boiling has arrived.”

Significant progress

It’s easy to stand back and blame advanced northern economies for the globe’s climate woes; they are, of course, responsible for the bulk of globe-heating emissions and should lead decarbonisation efforts. I hope they will take meaningful action urgently.

At COP28, African nations should continue to persuasively lobby for global climate action — and for increased Global North commitments to the thorny issue of loss and damage funding. But they should also stick to meeting national commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

At home — and as unjust as it may seem, since “developed” economies were powered by fossil fuels — African nations need to focus on turning their economies green. After all, burning fossil fuels got us into this mess.

Why insist on burning more, especially when better alternatives now abound? In doing so, African nations can increasingly set export-quality examples of how to manage the climate crisis.

Planet-heating emissions will not be eliminated overnight and we may already be on pace to overshoot the 1.5° Celcius targeted limit on warming. So, even if Dubai leads to significant progress — and I really hope it does — farmers in Africa don’t have time to wait. Local climate action is, therefore, just as important as global action.

That’s why CGIAR, the research-for-development organisation where I work, focuses on on-the-ground collaboration with smallholder farmers and other stakeholders including government officials, research organisations and agri-businesses.

Climate goals

Our work focuses primarily on adaptation — helping solve local land-use issues that can improve degraded soils, restore microclimates and create incentives for smallholder farmers to take climate action where they actually have control: On their land and their biodiversity.

The one thing they all have in common is a critical level of local engagement. Land fragmentation is one major challenge. It is characterised by a lack of ecosystem connectivity and is partially driven by the inherent nature of smallholder farming — tiny plots of land that are run by different families.

Increasing agrobiodiversity to compensate for its significant decline due to the rise of monoculture farming is another important action communities are taking to climate-proof their local food systems. One crop group we focus on is millets, which are highly diverse and nutrient-rich, along with traditional leafy vegetables.

Circularity and waste management will be another critical element to make those farms climate-smart. The lack of tree cover is another concern.

While everybody hopes Dubai will help to make history at the global climate level, local action—and increased funding for it — are critical to reaching our climate goals.