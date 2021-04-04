Let us reframe the war against child marriage

A 16-year-old girl cooks tea at her home in Seme, Kisumu County. She got married at 12 years.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Doris Nkatha

A youth advocate

NAYA Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The more educated a girl or her parents are, the less likely she is to marry early
  • The war on child marriage should challenge cultural norms that make this gender bias an intrinsic part of the problem.

Sometimes the term “child marriage” obscures the fact that the practice disproportionately affects girls rather than boys. It is often the case that an underage girl gets married off to an adult man.

