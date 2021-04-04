Let us reframe the war against child marriage

Sometimes the term “child marriage” obscures the fact that the practice disproportionately affects girls rather than boys. It is often the case that an underage girl gets married off to an adult man.

Many factors interact to place a child at risk of marriage — including poverty, the perception that marriage will provide ‘protection’, family honour, social norms, customary or religious laws that condone the practice, an inadequate legislative framework and the state of a country’s civil registration system.

The more educated a girl or her parents are, the less likely she is to marry early. Child marriage places girls in a role for which they are unprepared and may put economic pressures on them. It compromises their development by resulting in early pregnancy and social isolation, interruption of her schooling and limiting her from reaching her full potential, thus deepening a dangerous cycle of oppression and harm.

Domestic chores

The war on child marriage should challenge cultural norms that make this gender bias an intrinsic part of the problem. For instance, female genital mutilation (FGM) in communities that practice it is almost inseparable from child marriage. A circumcised boy may go back to school and marry later but, for girls, FGM is often an inevitable transition to married life with domestic chores and other marital responsibilities.

We must reframe our approach in the fight against child marriage by acknowledging that it will also a fight against other social ills, such as child labour and the denial of education to girls. Thus, focusing on equal access to education as a way to prevent child marriage is much more effective than simply speaking and legislating against it.

Challenging cultural norms among people who have not been exposed to alternative ways of life is difficult. But we must strive to empower communities to improve their way of living.