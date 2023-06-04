Let us recycle plastic e-waste, end pollution





Today’s annual World Environment Day presents an opportunity to raise awareness of and take decisive measures on pressing environmental concerns. The theme is “Solutions to plastic pollution”, emphasising the urgent need to address the plastic waste global crisis.

Plastic pollution is a menace to communities with a devastating impact on human health, biodiversity and ecosystems. Recycling electronic waste—discarded electrical and electronic equipment, also called e-waste—plays a crucial role in reducing plastic pollution and protecting the environment.

E-waste plastics, one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally, often contain toxic substances such as heavy metals and brominated flame retardants. The World Economic Forum says a record 53.6 tonnes of e-waste was generated globally in 2019 and increasing at an annual rate of 3-4 per cent. Plastics constitute nearly 20 per cent of that.

Despite several technological developments, the recycling of e-waste plastics is hindered by the presence of flame retardants. Interestingly, there are exciting developments in the field of sustainable e-waste management and fighting plastic pollution. Initiatives like Green Cities Inc., in Liberia, and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre (WEEE Centre), in Kakuma, are leading the charge, setting the stage for a brighter future.

The interconnection between plastics and e-waste is undeniable: Both pose significant challenges to the environment and human health. Plastics and e-waste debris contaminate land, water and air and contain chemicals, altering the quality of ecosystems. But proper recycling and disposal of e-waste can minimise the accumulation of microplastics in water systems and reduce the hazards they pose to human health and the environment.

Sustainable investments

Investments in e-waste recycling infrastructure, technological advancements and awareness campaigns are imperative to overcome the challenges associated with recycling e-waste plastics.

AECF’s partnerships with Green Cities, in Liberia, and the WEEE Centre are inspiring examples of the positives that can be achieved through sustainable investments in e-waste management. By prioritising digital literacy programmes and job opportunities for the youth, these organisations not only contribute to environmental protection but also empower local communities and foster economic growth.

On the 50th World Environment Day, governments, businesses, civil society and individuals must come together to invest in e-waste recycling infrastructure, promote awareness and foster sustainable practices. The campaign theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution”, underscores the need for transformative action through a multifaceted approach, and the recycling of e-waste stands as a crucial solution.

Let us seize this opportunity to triumph over plastic pollution for a cleaner and greener planet.