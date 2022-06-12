Let us protect persons with albinism now

Today is the International Albinism Awareness Day. The theme of this year’s celebrations is “United in making our voice heard”.

According to the UN, the theme was chosen because including voices of persons with albinism is essential to ensure equality; to celebrate how groups of persons with albinism and individuals increase the visibility of persons with albinism in all domains of life; to encourage and celebrate unity among groups of persons with albinism; to amplify the voices and visibility of persons with albinism in all areas of life; and to highlight the work being done by albinism groups.

On this day, it’s worth looking at the contributions that have been made by the albinism society. Besides, it is necessary to look at the challenges this special and important group of persons face.

People with albinism face insurmountable challenges. These include discrimination due to their skin colour; health risks; and death, which is often influenced by superstition.

In some communities, the condition is considered a bad omen and, as such, persons with albinism are either killed at birth or kidnapped for body parts, which is believed to be used in witchcraft.

Their skin condition is profoundly misunderstood in the society. This, in essence, has put the lives of this group at risk. Beliefs and myths about people with albinism are still rampant, which has led to social exclusion and marginalisation.

The government must to be in the forefront in safeguarding persons with albinism. Consequently, it should implement health policies to ensure their challenges are addressed.

Being exposed to the hot sun, for instance, poses a huge risk to persons with albinism as it makes them highly vulnerable to developing skin cancer. Mechanisms should be put in place to mitigate such an occurrence as skin cancer is preventable through proper healthcare.

Regular health checks

Due to a lack of melanin in their skin and eyes, they often have visual impairment. That not only affect students but also workers, making it difficult for them to execute their duties diligently.

Proper protective gear, such as sunscreen, sunglasses and sun-protective clothing, can help a lot. Free access to regular health checks should also be put in place.

In addition, the society should be sensitised on the importance of accepting persons with albinism in their midst. That will help to solve the global problem of discrimination, stigma, superstitions, misinformation and physical attacks that are often meted out on such people.

In 2013, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted Resolution A/HRC/RES/23/13, calling for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism. Moreover, it created the mandate of the independent expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism.

The government should not relent in giving person with albinism the much-needed support.



