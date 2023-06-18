Let us prepare African child for the future

The Day of the African Child, which was marked on Friday, is arguably among a few globally celebrated days that are casually handled, reason being that either the world is so overwhelmed by other ‘more serious or pressing issues’ or the day doesn’t carry the weight it deserves in the minds of the adults and corporations.

It’s fascinating that even the media would rather give airplay to other matters—like the Finance Bill 2023 or Yoweri Museveni’s ill-health—but not help in the reimagining how we need to more deliberately prepare in the bequeathing of knowledge, attitude, morality and all manner of preparedness to our children for a guaranteed tomorrow.

This does not, however, downplay the concerted global effort that we’ve seen agencies like Unicef, government agencies and other medium and huge corporations manifest, although it’s not enough.

In the education sector, for instance, many years ago, children would be encouraged to academically study hard so as to live a good life. Which was true then. But with the quickly increasing population in Africa, that is no longer a reality. No wonder, youthful graduates from Cairo to Cape Town and Nairobi to Lagos are very disappointed since, to them, ‘studying hard’ was a trap and well-choreographed scheme to waste an entire generation(s).

To the contrary, the children who were focused and were helped to explore and develop their talents are doing great locally and globally, especially in the sports and entertainment industries.

Huge problem

Parenting is where the huge problem lies. The parents brought up in a poverty-stricken background tend to be too harsh or too good to their children, destroying the emotional-cognitive equilibrium essential in teaching them how to face the future.

Successful but strict parents subconsciously disconnect their children from mastering what they do to gather wealth or whatever success they’re enjoying. But others are too good that they’ve crowned their own flesh and blood to ‘consuming creatures’ with zero idea about how to gather or hunt, the end result disastrous and inevitable.

Balancing love, firmness, self-exploration and morality in parenting will save us the generational socioeconomic struggle. It’s time to tell and lead children to the right direction in all areas of life. Prepare them to be all-round. This will help us to understand why, for example, the wealth and business empires in Africa do not surpass the first generation, unlike Asian, European and American ones.

It’s time we asked ourselves why and how Japanese and Indians’ wealth and businesses thrive for centuries under the same family name. It’s time to help our children with ‘ICAP’ skills: Identification, creation, acceleration and protection of wealth.

If we do it now and make it our culture, in our sunset years, we shall not only be very proud that we did it but also rest knowing that Africa is firmly laid out on strengthened hands. It’s about time we rose to the occasion and acted!