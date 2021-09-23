Let us nurture eco-warriors

Hell is already here. That was the message issued recently by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. UN Secretary-General António Guterres termed it as a ‘Code Red Alert’ for humanity. Our activities are creating hell on earth — literally — which is characterised by natural disasters such as floods, droughts, landslides, storms, strong winds and wildfires.

Environmental protection and conservation has always been an emerging issue in our education system. In the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), environmental education is treated as a pertinent contemporary issue (PCI). Publishers are obligated to incorporate its aspects in content development.

However, adoption of eco-friendly practices is low. How else can we explain the throwing of trash out through car windows, polluting water sources, dumping of garbage in open spaces, switching on lights in well-lit spaces in daytime and indiscriminate cutting of trees. We are yet to achieve the internationally recommended 10 per cent of forest cover.

Greener future

We can work towards a greener future. We can start a ‘green movement’ in the early years of learning: We can sensitise learners to embrace green concepts as a big-picture conversation. This way, we will raise a generation that will embrace the green philosophy and support a green economy.

We can expand the Adopt-a-Tree school initiative to accommodate simple greening projects. The programmed school green projects could sit with the Ministry of Environment, or Energy. The responsible ministry could be renamed to incorporate the green component. In Malaysia, it is called the Ministry of Energy, Green Technologies and Water.

We can raise a generation that will adopt green practices as a lifestyle. For them, vocabularies such “eco-friendly” and “eco-warriors” will assume everyday usage. It will become common for them to wish one another “a green day”, “a green evening” or “an eco-friendly weekend”.



