Let us not sleepwalk into a learning crisis amid Covid

Elburgon Secondary School

Elburgon Secondary School students going back to school when schools countrywide reopened for the new term in this picture taken on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Patricia Scotland

Secretary-General

The Commonwealth

What you need to know:

  • It is heartening to see many countries deploy remote learning solutions during the pandemic.
  • Sadly, the virtual space exposed the widening disparities between students with resources and those who lack them.

Covid-19 has been an earthquake along the already fraught fault lines of global education: 1.6 billion children were out of education at the height of school closures. If we do not act now, the young face a tsunami of looming poverty that will wipe away their future Then, we should not expect their forgiveness.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.