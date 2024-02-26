Let us mind youth affairs to secure nation’s future

I was once asked what gives me sleepless nights as someone who runs an organisation that works with young people. I found this question to be unique. It felt personal and the first thing that popped into my head was unemployment.

Every day, I receive a CV or a call from someone looking for work. My phone is filled with unsaved numbers, with requests from strangers to support them with opportunities, and it can get overwhelming.

Some of the stories we get on the office line are heartbreaking, messages on WhatsApp from desperate hurting youth fearful about their future.

I have even had a graduate break down in my office, afraid to walk across the stage because she did not know what next. We have even seen messages from youth who are borderline suicidal and depressed that for years, they have not found something to earn them a living—not even an internship.

Kenya is one of the countries whose constitution specifically addresses young people—Article 55. And we actually have a Right to Access to Employment: Article 41 provides for the right to fair labour practices, including equal opportunity in employment, which is relevant to jobseekers.

The Kenya Kwanza government has been emphasising how digital opportunities are rampant and the next big thing. Sometimes it sounds like the only thing they are focusing on when it comes to opportunities for youth.

For an organisation that started on X in 2015, by having online discussions and now evolved to an entity, we understand the importance of technology. We have utilised it for countless campaigns, even in the region, with a massive impact.

Short end of the stick

Siasa Place is a youth-focused civic-tech organisation that is building confidence, skills, competencies and institutional structures necessary for meaningful and dignified participation of young people in politics, governance and civic life.

We are inspired by the constitutional promise of the right to public participation, convinced of young people’s interest, potential and capacity to influence decisions that affect them. We leverage technology to expand reach and quality of young people’s engagement in social, economic, civic and political life of communities.

But it’s scary how these desperate youth are being handed the short end of the stick. It has been proven that some big technology companies have baited them to employment, by hiring based on desperation.

During interviews asking indirectly whether they are poor and creating a facade of rare opportunity for these young people by luring them into a trap that will use their minds and leave them useless. Many are working in companies and are being severely underpaid and exposed to violent content that should be provided for psychosocial support.

We are witnessing rapid transformations in the labour marketplace in a context that lacks the proper regulatory frameworks to ensure these transitions do no harm to the rights of parties involved and that businesses do not violate their labour and related human rights.

Many questions remain about how to ensure a safe and enabling work environment for remote workers as well as enforcement mechanisms, ethical issues about fair compensation, labour mobility across countries and treatment of digital workers in foreign jurisdictions.

More importantly, digitisation of labour platforms has serious implications for the rights of workers to representation and organisation. Thus, Ethical Tech Ecosystem for Human Rights (ETHER) aims at tackling labour rights violations and inequalities in the technology industry in Kenya. Through research, advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and awareness campaigns, the project seeks to bring about positive change and create a conducive environment for tech workers.

We need to treat our young people better; they are already dealing with things their parents and future generations have never seen to this extent. It would be unethical to just dump youth quickly in the guise of employment. Youth are our resource; we cannot be channelling their minds to be used and abused.