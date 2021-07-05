Let us make public participation meaningful to boost devolution

One of the game changers in Kenya’s journey to deeper democratisation and sustainable growth and development is devolution. Besides ensuring that every citizen has a say in how their concerns are addressed, it has also seen greater capital flows in hitherto marginalised regions, unlocked massive investments in infrastructure and created democratic spaces for Kenyans.

Further, devolution has increased access points to government services that were previously provided by the central government.

The independence constitution, though initially championing a decentralised government system, soon fell into the hands of ethnic political elites and, thus, set aside genuine grievances of the majority by introducing the exclusion of entire regions from the social and economic mainstream of the nation.

The 1965 Sessional Paper No. 10 economic blueprint masqueraded as the promoter of “African socialism” but was the genesis of a cut-throat privatisation policy designed to benefit only the emerging political elite in the immediate post-colonial era. It would make Kenya perhaps the most unequal society in Africa outside apartheid South Africa.

This model of government would become untenable as the country risked collapsing under the weight of political survivalism, inept civil service and pervasive corruption. This was the springboard for the struggle for a multipartyism, which was eventually won. But although the victory evolved gradually, with expanded democratic space from 1991, when the notorious Section 2 (a) of the Constitution was repealed, our rediscovered civil liberties came with the 2010 Constitution.

A key pillar of the current Constitution is devolution. At Article 6, it provides for a two-tier system of government — “distinct and inter-dependent” national and county levels that are required to conduct their mutual relations “on the basis of consultation and cooperation” . Similarly, it requires the national government “to ensure reasonable access to its services in all parts of the republic”.

Positive impact

These, in addition to the provisions of Chapter 4 on the Bill of Rights, including economic rights, demonstrate the benefits of devolution to the people in the 10 years. One only needs to travel around the country to see the positive impact of devolution on the country.

We need to make devolution work even better, however, by injecting more meaning to its processes and implementation. For instance, the extent and quality of public participation in decision-making is key to improving the implementation of the constitution.

But there have been concerns that it is being inhibited by some not-so-progressive elements within government who have found ways to “short-circuit” the requirement by either allowing only token public participation through posturing or have created unnecessary inconveniences for those who wish to contribute to the process. It has been said that some citizens become frustrated to the extent of despairing and abandoning their participation , which shuts them out.

This problem calls for a rethinking; it needs a robust approach regarding the form, nature and method of public participation which incorporates clear and objective metrics that will determine just how well the public is involved in making decisions on matters that affect them, hence safeguarding devolution.

Clearly, devolution checks all the right boxes regarding the aspirations of many Kenyans. It enables “development from below” as it is a means of “grassroots empowerment”, but which can only bear fruit if effective public participation is made an integral part of the process. Devolution and public participation are critical ingredients that, together, can propel the bottom-up development model now being talked about to success. This is so because the people know what they want done and how they want it done.

Public participation is the surest way of safeguarding devolution, which has proved to be the silver bullet we’ve been waiting for.