Let us make public participation meaningful to boost devolution

Road construction

Construction of the 112-kilometre Kajiado-Imaroro-Mashuuru-Isara tarmac road in 2019. Devolution has improved the lives of Kenyans across the country.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Devolution has increased access points to government services that were previously provided by the central government.
  • Clearly, devolution checks all the right boxes regarding the aspirations of many Kenyans.

One of the game changers in Kenya’s journey to deeper democratisation and sustainable growth and development is devolution. Besides ensuring that every citizen has a say in how their concerns are addressed, it has also seen greater capital flows in hitherto marginalised regions, unlocked massive investments in infrastructure and created democratic spaces for Kenyans. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.