Let US look at how its firms operate beyond its borders

Of late, Kenyans have been witness to a flooding of comments, especially on social media, after US fast-food chain KFC attributed a shortage of French fries (chips) at its outlets to challenges in importing potatoes.

The hot potato (no pun intended) that KFC had to address to its stakeholders is why it would import potatoes with tens of thousands of Kenyan farmers suffering due to a lack of market for their produce. It seems everyone had an opinion — from the insightful to the outright ignorant — on what need to be done to get Kenyan potatoes in KFC’s kitchens.

Coincidentally, KFC’s public relations goof comes at a time when Del Monte, another American corporation (MNC), faced a tiff with employees over alleged poor working conditions.

These issues expose the underbelly that American MNCs face in Sub-Sahara Africa. But while KFC’s PR blunder at best rekindled conversations on why we need more local content and, at worst, only gave us comic relief at a time when many are struggling with school fees, power outages and runaway inflation, there are instances where American MNCs’ actions have serious repercussions on the continent.

Using child labour

This was best illustrated late last year, when the US Supreme Court gave a ruling whose implications will be felt where American conglomerates operate.

The case involved agriculture giants Nestlé and Cargill, over sourcing of cocoa beans that had been farmed using child labour in Cote d’Ivoire. The minors were trafficked from Mali and kept in slave-like conditions in farms supported by the two MNCs.

The children’s lawyers cited the Alien Tort Statute, an American law that allows lawsuits for violations of international law against American firms back home. But in September, the court ruled that American laws do not apply to offences that occurred overseas, potentially giving US corporations with global operations a get out of jail free card.

That also poured cold water on America’s relentless preaching on human rights, the rule of law and good governance, especially at a time Washington has been criticising Chinese companies over the exact offences that their have been accused of.

Good governance

Ironically, less than three months after the ruling, President Joe Biden signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), meant to ensure that no goods produced with forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region enter the US. The White House said the law will promote accountability for those responsible for such abuse. It is confusing.

US lawmakers should put in place better legislation to ensure that their corporations are held accountable for violations committed oversees — in all jurisdictions, not just China, which seems to be a soft target for the former’s aggressive foreign policy.

Such laws would go a long way in enforcing America’s moral authority on matters human rights, the rule of law and good governance as opposed to the current morbid obsession with China and its firms.

American MNCs need to create mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders where they operate while the Kenyan government ensures that investment policies allow for more local content.