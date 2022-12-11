Let us join forces to end drug resistance

The World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) is a global campaign that is celebrated every year from November 18 to 24 to create awareness and understanding on the issue.

This year, the theme of WAAW, “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together”, highlights the importance of strengthening preventive measures to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by working together through the “One Health” approach. AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

AMR is currently one of the biggest threats to global public health. The World Health Organization’s recent report Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (Glass) Report: Early implementation 2020 published some alarming AMR rates from 78 countries.

The annual deaths from drug-resistant infections are projected to increase from the current 700,000 to 10 million globally by 2050 if nothing is done. Researchers have estimated that bacterial antimicrobial resistance caused 1.2 million deaths in 2019.

The major concern is the emergence and spread of multi-drug-resistant bacteria, where it seems we are running out of treatment options. In addition, greater attention should be paid to emerging resistance to antimicrobials used for the treatment of HIV, TB and Malaria.

The primary cause of AMR globally is antibiotic overuse and misuse, be it from doctors inappropriately prescribing antibiotics to treat viral infections or individuals seeking over-the-counter antibiotics for self-treatment.

But another driver, less obvious than overuse in humans, is the use of antimicrobials in livestock, and the ratio of use in animals as compared to humans is astounding. In addition, poor disposal practices and the presence of antimicrobials in the environment, water bodies and water streams.

When used appropriately, antimicrobials could protect patients from potentially fatal infections and improve patient outcomes in complex procedures such as surgery and in the administration of chemotherapy in immunocompromised individuals.

That is why action to confront and help overcome the problem must be taken now. Policies already exist and some are being formulated at international, regional and national levels.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, for example, has published new rules on the disposal of pharmaceutical waste to ensure public safety with regard to handling and disposal of pharmaceutical waste to prevent hazardous outcomes. In addition, the board has implemented a study on national-level consumption of antibiotics for systemic use focused on import data.

The Board has issued regulatory guidance targeted at healthcare providers and the public on the appropriate handling and use of antimicrobials. We have also developed guidelines on schedules of health products and technologies aligning the categorization of different products with the World Health Organization Access-Watch-Reserve (Aware) classification of antibiotics.