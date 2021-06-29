Let us get rid of drug abuse and trafficking

Drugs user

Kenyan youth are abusing both prescriptive as well as some new illegal drugs. 
 

Photo credit: Pool
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • Drug and substance abuse has profoundly devastated the global community for donkey years.
  • Many youths have become victims due to drug accessibility.

Saturday was the annual International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, themed “Share facts on drugs, save lives”.

