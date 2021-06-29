Let us get rid of drug abuse and trafficking

Saturday was the annual International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, themed “Share facts on drugs, save lives”.

Granted, drug and substance abuse has profoundly devastated the global community for donkey years. Many youths have become victims due to drug accessibility. Our schools, colleges and universities are no longer drug-free zones.

A 2018 survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) among 3,307 pupils from 177 primary schools in 25 counties shows 20.2 per cent of primary school pupils had used at least one drug or banned substance.

Youth abuse drugs — such as stimulants, inhalants, hallucinogens, marijuana (bhang) and methamphetamines — despite their devastating effect and far-reaching mental and psychological implications. Excessive consumption of illicit brews and hard drugs has caused indescribable and irreparable damage to youths, making them impotent, zombies and buffoons.

Grease the palms

Adults are no exception: Increased rate of poverty, criminal activities, debauchery, incest, domestic violence, suicide, broken marriages and winos are attributed to drug abuse.

Unfortunately, drug and substance abuse seems to be an obstinate, insurmountable and deep-rooted problem, especially in cities like Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisumu.

Since drug barons know how to grease the palms of the authorities, the vice will persist for a long time. The government has been paying lip service to deportation of foreign traffickers and giving local ones a slap on the wrist.

The government should declare drug and substance abuse a national disaster, like second-generation alcoholic drinks and the Covid-19 pandemic.