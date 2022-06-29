Let us fully embrace organic cooking oil for greener world

Prices of cooking oil have skyrocketed as a result of high inflation. That has made it hard for the common man to buy it amid the tough economic environment.

Companies such as Pwani Oil, the manufacturers of Salit Oil, Mpishi Poa and Fresh Fri cooking oils, have halted production due to a shortage of dollars, which are used to import raw materials. This, obviously, means that there is no hope of stabilisation of cooking oil prices soon.

Kenya has ratified international conventions that seek to mitigate climate change. The Kyoto Protocol requires a party to achieve its quantified emission limitation and reduction commitments to implement elaborate policies in accordance with national circumstances such as promotion of sustainable agriculture in light of climate change.

The United Nation Framework Conference on Climate Change (UNFCC) recognises states to enact effective environmental legislation. It also binds parties to take precautionary measures to anticipate, prevent or minimise the cause of climate change and mitigate adverse farming.

‘Certified organic’

Organic oil is that which has been produced from plants or herbs grown or produced organically. In the US, makers of organic products, which are ‘certified organic’ according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), are required to adhere to the sourcing, production and processing rules.

The restrictions include conservation of soil health, not using prohibited substances like certain herbicides, non-organic fertilisers and pesticides and minimising contact between organic and non-organic crops. With organic essential oil, the derivation is purely natural and embraces farming practices that are mindful of the soil quality.

The Kenyan Crops (Nut and Oil Crops) Regulation 2020, in its First Schedule, mentions the following crop products that can be used to generate organic oil: Coconut, macadamia, groundnuts, cashewnuts, jojoba, bambura nut, sunflower, castor beans and avocado. The crops are mainly grown in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita-Taveta, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui and Makueni.

With a farmer harvesting 50kg or more from a cashew tree, helping to achieve the 10 per cent forest cover on farms, that would immensely contribute to environmental restoration and boost the economy through local production and less oil imports.

Registration and licensing

Before one embarks on cultivating nuts and oil crops, they must register with the county government for certification. For small-holder growers, that is contained in Legal Notice No. 164 of 2020.

Nuts and oil crops plantation growers may apply to the authority for registration and licensing. There is also inspection and certification of seeds or planting materials or seedlings before one gets approval to engage in such a venture.

It would be prudent for the government to do more community sensitisation on the benefits of such farming—as obligated by the UNFCCC. That will boost organic oil production to empower farmers, grow the economy and ease oil prices.



