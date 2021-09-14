Let us focus on FGM war to beat 2022 deadline for ending the ‘cut’

FGM

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at the official opening ceremony of the Nairobi Summit on ICPD+25 at KICC, Nairobi, in 2019. A week earlier, he had pledged to end FGM in Kenya by the end of 2022.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

Mention of 2022 immediately leads Kenyans to the forthcoming general election, the anxiety about it notwithstanding. But there is a more critical event than the polls.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.