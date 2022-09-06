Let us ensure we have clean air to breathe

Today is the third annual International Day of Clean Air, celebrated under the theme “The Air We Share”. The day aims to raise awareness of air pollution and mobilise global action to address it. Set aside by the UN General Assembly’s Resolution 74/212, it was first celebrated in 2020.

According to UN Environment (Unep), air pollution is the greatest threat to public health, accounting for seven million premature deaths. Unep also lists Kenya among the countries whose air is most heavily polluted. The UN says nine out of 10 people regularly breathe polluted air. Air pollution disproportionately affects women, children and older persons. However, little has been done to stop its negative effects to human health and the environment.

There are several causes of air pollution but the major ones for a country like Kenya range from road dust, charcoal burning, industry effluents,use of solid fuels, roadside rubbish fires, careless disposal of litter and exhaust fumes from public service vehicles.

With 99 per cent of the world exposed to polluted air, there is an increase in air-related diseases such as lung cancer, acute respiratory infections and heart diseases and other health complications.

Right to clean air

Everybody has a right to clean air. The government, environmental organisations, communities and other stakeholders should act quickly to stop the trend of millions of deaths due to polluted air. There is a need for collective accountability and action—including strategic international, if not national and regional, cooperation for more efficient implementation of mitigation policies and actions—to tackle air pollution.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) should join hands with other agencies to come up with tough measures to curb air pollution, including indoor. Let us all protect our air from being polluted.



