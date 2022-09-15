Let us engage, invest in young constituents

Kenya is our country and it will reign for years after we are gone.

I ask the leaders on whom God has bestowed the responsibility to lead us to bury their political differences and work on their pledges to improve the lives of their compatriots.

Kenyan youth are hardworking. Provided there’s a favourable environment, they will rise and thrive.

However, to do so, they need good governance, leadership, transparency and accountability as envisioned in our Constitution.

May I take this opportunity to congratulate President William Ruto on his recent election.

Decrees

Before the signature ink of the oath of office had dried up, the new Commander-in-Chief had read a raft of decrees.

Among them were reverting port services to Mombasa, forming a task force on the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), swearing in the six judges who were appointed by JSC three years ago but rejected by his predecessor and launching the “Hustler Fund” for MSMEs.

What piqued my interest the most, however, is the fact that unemployment and under-employment are still an Achilles’ heel in Kenya’s leadership.

The Jubilee government established an internship programme under the Public Service Commission which has tremendously impacted the lives of Kenyan graduates.

Though this is a drop in the ocean, the Kenya Kwanza government must restore hope in Kenyan graduates, especially the youth, that it will create jobs and enhance doing business with the government.

Some of the interns are parents and ought to fend for their families.

The divisive electioneering period is over; it is time to mend fences and heal the nation.

For Kenya’s youth, the future is now. Youthfulness is transient, just like power.

I suggest to the new regime to give the interns jobs since they have one-year hands-on experience or provide a gratuity for them in case they are not absorbed.