Let us embrace whatever works to grow our tourism

Diehard patriots have cast harsh words against British supermodel Naomi Campbell, Kenya’s latest international tourism ambassador, largely because she isn’t Kenyan. Citing Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, they wondered if the country has no Campbell equivalent.

But others, like Dr Paula Kahumbu, the wildlife conservationist, asked the Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala to name an elephant matriarch after Campbell, 51, as a perfect case of a pro-Kenya international celebrity who loves us and visits often.

Truth is, the world has long since become a village. Celebrities who illustrate love for Kenya must be received and appreciated. Their influence, appeal and magnetic ability to draw interest to our struggling tourism sector is crucial in the post-Covid-19 era.

East Africa’s indigenous tourism appeal is growing at a tangent nextdoor in Tanzania. The region’s music capital is, arguably, Dar es Salaam. Tanzania could ideally be globally seen as an extension of Kenya. Bongo artistes have proven that the harmonious East Africa envisaged by Nyerere and Kenyatta I regimes of the ‘70s is possible.

The initial East African Community (EAC) sought to strengthen ties through a common market and Customs tariff and a range of public services for balanced economic growth in the region. But it fell.

Kenyan flag dress

The ruckus caused by Campbell wearing an amazing Kenyan flag dress designed by Kenneth Ize is good for business. Sadly, many Kenyan twitterati did not appreciate Kenya being loved wholesomely and celebrated by a foreigner who has been to Kenya more times than we can count. In public relations-speak, this is the best marketing approach.

In Kenya, we have embraced bongo flavour lyrics. We associate proudly with the rhythm, the beat, the sleekness and the identity it creates for us as East Africa. We are proud of rhumba too, as much as we embrace local artistes. But to love local does not mean one cannot appreciate the others from elsewhere.

Sample the lyrics in Number One, the hit song by Zuchu (Zuhura Othman Soud). When the 27-year-old made her music debut last year, she exceeded 100,000 subscribers within a week of launch. Few right-thinking marketers would fail to recognise the gem in such a musician — or Yemi Alade, who has glorified our Maasai culture and immortalised it in Shekere, her song with Angelique Kidjo .

But Campbell, who is twice Zuchu’s age, commands global appeal, particularly where our largest tourism markets are — the UK, Germany, Italy and the US. She adds to our sassy armour.

The ship of embracing our human diversity docked a long time ago. Some of us lay burying our head in the desert sands of time. We cannot stop this global wave as it swooshes, cascades and settles on our old inward-looking, protective societal fabrics.

We must cast our eyes across our parochial veils for a panoramic view of the available possibilities. That way, we can fully promote Kenya’s magical travel destinations. That was a good start.

