Let us do more than donning a pink ribbon

Pink ribbon

A man's hand holding a pink ribbon supporting breast cancer cause.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Jeremiah M. Nganda

New cancer cases are reported nearly every day. Statistics show that, in 2018, there were more than 18 million new cancer cases with the number projected to increase to close to 30 million by 2040. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.