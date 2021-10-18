Let us do more than donning a pink ribbon

New cancer cases are reported nearly every day. Statistics show that, in 2018, there were more than 18 million new cancer cases with the number projected to increase to close to 30 million by 2040. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death.

For instance, the National Cancer Institute reported that globally in 2018 there were close to 10 million cancer related deaths and the number is projected to almost double by 2040.

Cancer is a major public health problem that is more pronounced in developing countries. Reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that seven in every 10 cancer deaths are reported in low- and middle-income countries. These countries are more likely to have challenges accessing resources needed to acquire appropriate equipment, competent personnel and medicine to manage complicated diseases like cancer.

Compounding this, the cancer burden is expected to increase in developing countries due to increasing incidences and low screening rates. Researchers have linked decline in cancer deaths in countries like the United States to early detection and treatment.

Breast cancer tops the list of the most common cancers. Two key ways of early detection of breast cancer are clinical breast examination and breast self-examination. Breast self-examination can help in detecting lumps or any other change in one’s breasts. One can then consult medical professionals for help before the cancer advances.

As we don the pink ribbon this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there is a need to do more than creating awareness. One strategy to address the breast cancer problem is regular breast self-examination. Research in many parts of the world shows there is low practice of breast self-examination.

Some of the studies point at less than 10 per cent of the respondents reporting regular breast self-examination. The blame for this falls on limited knowledge on how to perform breast self-examination and its benefits, perceptions that it is embarrassing and that it demands a lot of time.

The cancer burden strains families in developing countries. Many of those countries lack the resources, personnel and equipment necessary in the fight against cancer. It is necessary for individuals to take an initiative towards their health. Breast self-examination is credited for raising the likelihood of early diagnosis.

Therefore, there is a big need to make effort to ensure breast self-examination is practised. This October, talk to a female colleague, relative or friend on the need for them to perform breast self-examination. You can also share valuable content with them on the benefits and how to perform breast self-examination. Those who have been performing self-examination should come out and share their experiences to encourage others.

Lastly, I call on women who are informed to help the less informed ones by showing them how to appropriately conduct breast self-examination. This could be the silver bullet against breast cancer.