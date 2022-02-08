Let us diversify exports to boost economic gains

The growth rate of Kenya’s exports has been declining over the past five years and that could worsen its export competitiveness.

Exports grew by 1.2 per cent in 2016-2020 on average, a decline from 6.9 per cent in 2011-2015. The share of exports to GDP also declined to 11.9 per cent over the period.

The poor performance is partly attributed to lack of diversification, which not only renders the country vulnerable to external shocks but also makes penetrating new markets or increasing the exports share in markets challenging.

Kenya’s exports are dominated by primary agricultural products, comprising 32.9 per cent of merchandise exports, which renders the sector vulnerable to weather-related shocks and fluctuating global commodity prices. Horticulture and tea, at 46.9 per cent of exports, have toppled the under-performing coffee as a major foreign exchange earner despite its being ranked 10th with huge potential for very high earnings.

The total imports bill was Sh1.9 billion against Sh1.1 billion in export earnings on average. The balance of trade deficit implies a depreciation in forex reserves as imports are paid for in foreign currency.

The low demand for exports implies a shunned shilling and, hence, its depreciation. Low forex reserves and a weakening currency increases our susceptibility to external shocks.

The leading merchandise imports are petroleum products and industrial machinery, at 14.8 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, though not locally produced on a large scale.

Increasing exports will boost the forex reserves, which pay for imports. The government should enhance credit access for export-oriented businesses by providing a credit line via Kenya Industrial Estates or Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Also, invest adequately in, especially, manufacturing to meet the needs and demands of international markets. Diversification will help to manage volatility and provide a stabler path to equitable growth and development.