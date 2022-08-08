Let us discard apprehension over elections

The outlook of tension and fear about the election period is something Kenyans should grow too big for. It is not worth our country’s name and image to plummet to disgraceful depths, as seen in previous polls going as far back as the 1992 elections.

The 2007 election, above all, brought the worst and most horrific impact of violence, which claimed more than 1,000 lives and internally displaced more than half a million people in a cataclysm that nearly threw the nation into civil war. With this grimy history etched in our mind, it would be discreditable to repeat similar faults, as against maturing from it in an inspiring and progressive fashion.

Rwanda, for instance offers a classic case study of how a nation with even a worse violent past can capably transform itself into a cohesive dwelling with relative peace and development provided there is a serious leadership and systematised commitment towards national peace and reconciliation mission.

Election apprehension also inconsiderately takes away the true meaning and lens of polling as a democratic and constructive contest among competing candidates, wherein voters cumulatively choose in a majoritarian way who carries the day.

It, instead, replaces it with a downgraded subtext of a hostile and muscular enmity between communities as rogue politicians and other prophets of doom have liked to falsely and spitefully peddle to us. What this negative agitation does is that it unnecessarily sets the country in a vulnerable position for conflict as well as dropped voter turnout owing to fear of potential harm among voters.

Therefore, this negativity and fear culture around elections should be stopped so that Kenyans can enjoy the polling process as an exhibition of their democracy and aspirations, with candidates’ defeat rightly seen as a chance to try harder in future elections and not a call to chaos.