Let us deradicalise youth

As a young person from the northeastern region, a place writhing from the effects of terrorist attacks, I am saddened by news stories of youth—some of them unmistakably gifted educationally—getting lost in the damaging world of radicalisation and terrorism.

The latest cause of my blues was the story of the young man from Mombasa who was reportedly arrested in DR Congo while attempting to join the Isis terrorist cell in Southern Africa. Apparently, he scored a stellar mean grade of A- in KCSE but, bizarrely, elected to drop out of university in Turkey to tread a destructive path that carries no evident personal or societal benefit.

I was, again, left deeply wondering why somebody could leave everything worth pursuing for nothing but destruction to self and society!

Drug addicts

Such a disheartening story crucially illuminates to us that radicalisation is a real problem in our country and does not discriminate against its targets. It is as if its sneaky purveyors sell this illusory idea that they have “something for everyone”—from wunderkinds to drug addicts; the rich to the browbeaten; as well as the secularist to rebels and those with a pseudo-religious inclination.

Therefore, to effectively mitigate this social problem , the country need to systematically find and resourcefully attack the pull and push motivations driving our susceptible youths into the misadventures of radicalisation and terrorism outfits from particularly Al-Shabaab and Isis.

The influences are sundry and often mixed. It could be attraction to an ideology, a sense of grievance or coercion or misdirected desire for money, purpose, sense of belonging, fame and satisfaction of ego.

Again, the response to this twin challenge ought to be collaborative but strictly moral, legal and prudent, both tactically and strategically, so that we can reap big in the war on terror.