Let us change ourselves and the system for equity, respect

April is the Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). This is an annual international campaign to raise awareness of sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.

We have had cases where women are harassed in one way or another. While walking down the street, for instance, somebody just whistles and touches a part of your body.

Resistance results in insults. Most female commuters suffer verbal, sexual and emotional abuse and a report says that 80 per cent of women using matatu as a means of transport report harassment and there is nothing one can do.

A Kenya Demographic and Health Survey report says one in four women have survived rape or attempted rape. Sexual abuse and harassment are common in workplaces, learning institutions and homes.

Many workplaces make conditions of employment or advancement dependent on sexual favours. Many young girls are desperate for jobs, hence fall victim to sex pests.

In learning institutions, students undergo similar experiences to get good grades and graduate. The victims suffer in silence because wayward lecturers penalise those who don’t cooperate by giving them low grades.

Severe consequences

Sexual assault has severe consequences on the victim’s physical, psychological and emotional well-being. Subjecting, especially, women to it may undermine the self-worth and self-esteem of the affected. That could also result in self-harm, isolation, depression and suicide attempts.

At the beginning of the year, claims of sexual exploitation arose at James Finlay Kenya tea estates in Kericho County. At the multinational, 1,527 cases of sexual harassment and drug and substance abuse had been recorded. That made Kenyans to raise questions about the judicial system’s response to sexual harassment.

The victims are at high risk of contracting HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, as well as unintended pregnancy. We should understand what consent entails. Without the consent of any sexual activity, including oral sex, genital touching and vaginal and anal penetration, that, clearly, is rape.

Freedom from assault is a basic human right and this month’s campaigns call on individuals, communities, organisations and institutions to change ourselves and the system to build racial equity and respect.

It will take a collective effort to ensure survivors get justice, including legal help and support for healing. There should be clear support and referral systems that ensure the victims get justice.

The community and its focal persons should be sensitised on SGBV. Access to information and services, as well as the involvement of men in the campaigns against sexual assault, harassment and sexual violence, will reduce these cases.