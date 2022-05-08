Let us celebrate our mothers

Yesterday was Mother’s Day. The day is dedicated to all mothers—those who have lost children, foster mothers and those raising their children alone. Mothers are special, and they deserve nothing less than appreciation for their endless efforts to see to it that our needs are met, desires fulfilled and dreams achieved through thick and thin. What can we really offer them to repay their good deeds?

For nine months, they carried us in their womb, gave us life, nursed us, held our hand as we made our baby steps, fed us, kept us safe and took us to school.

A mother’s love is the purest form of love on earth. Giving life to new generations so as to ensure continuity of life is magical. For this reason, women deserve an equal opportunity when it comes to leadership.

They have the capability. They can be great game changers. They should be given equal opportunities. The two-thirds gender rule should be enforced 100 per cent.

Women have the potential to take this country to great heights, the only challenge is that they lack the platform to realise this potential. We can have a woman president or deputy president for the first time. That would be a great milestone.

With role models like the late Prof Wangari Maathai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts in protecting the environment, women can achieve great feats. Let’s learn from our own champions who made it despite the challenges they face.

Mothers, may you be guided as you walk through this life. May your days on earth be added so that you can see us prosper and achieve through your blessings and dreams for us. May you find peace as you try to see to it that we are healthy and comfortable.

May you never lack. May you have all the strength you need in this life to continue pushing on and fighting for what is right. May you have all your desires fulfilled. May the heavens open up and shower you all with blessings and prosperity.

Happy Mother’s Day!